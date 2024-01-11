India is in for a tough task when they take on the mighty Australians in their first group stage match at the AFC Asian Cup on January 13th.

However, there are a few indications that India might be able to make it a more even game than it should be on paper.

Half Time-Full Time: X-Australia

The Socceroos come into the tournament with a somewhat inexperienced squad compared to the squad that did wonders in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reaching the Round of 16. Only then, future World Champions Argentina would become too big of a mouthful in a highly competitive match.

The Australians are without the likes of Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Milos Degenek, Aaron Mooy, and surprising to some Jamie Maclaren was left out of the squad as well.

However, this also leaves room for new players to shine. Especially players like Connor Metcalfe of St. Pauli in the German 2nd Bundesliga and Melbourne Victory forward Bruno Fornaroli will be happy to show what they are capable of on the Qatari pitches.

So, despite a more inexperienced squad, Australia comes into the match as one of the major tournament favourites, and the favourite to win this game convincingly.

Australia might lack some creativity nonetheless, and will find it hard to break down the Indian defensive block early in the match. Add to that, that arguably India’s most important player coming into the tournament, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, will be hard to pass in goal.

India can take inspiration from Bahrain’s performance in the last friendly versus Australia on 6 January. The Middle Eastern team played an ultra-defensive game and made things hard for the Socceroos, who did come away with a 2-0 win in the end.

We do expect Australia’s forwarding press will tire out India’s low block the longer we get into the match. Therefore, a draw in the first half followed by an Australian win at full time is a very probable outcome

Both Teams to Score

Coming into this game, Australia have won their last four matches on the trot against Bahrain, Palestine, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

By contrast, India have lost four of their last five games. They lost their last match 4-0 against Qatar. However, they won the previous match, against Kuwait.

This might suggest an uneven match-up. Especially since India will miss some good players who are nursing injuries: Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar and Ashique Kuruniyan. However, their key players, such as Chettri and Samad, are fully fit and raring to go.

India’s predicted starting lineup:

GK: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

DF: Rahul Bheke

DF: Sandesh Jhingan

DF: Akash Mishra

DF: Nikhil Poojary

MF: Suresh Singh Wangjam

MF: Lallinzuala Chhangte

MF: Sahal Abdul Samad

FW: Manvir Singh

FW: Sunil Chhetri

FW: Mahesh Singh

Australia and coach Graham Arnold will be hoping for the return to action of their skipper and keeper Mathew Ryan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. In Ryan’s absence, Joe Gauci could keep the goal.

Australia’s predicted starting lineup:

GK: Joe Gauci

DF: Gethin Jones

DF: Cameron Burgess

DF: Harry Souttar

DF: Lewis Miller

MF: Keanu Baccus

MF: Riley McGree

MF: Aiden Connor O’Neill

MF: Jackson Irvine

MF: Craig Goodwin

FW: Mitchell Duke

Whilst Joe Gauci in goal is talented he is also somewhat inexperienced and one of the reasons why India very well might come away with a goal in this match.

Once again, India will look to Chhetri to score – the Indian skipper has recorded 93 goals in 145 international matches. It is much to ask of the 39 year old striker, but if coach Igor Stimac can set up India succesfully to play a short-passing game when in attack they might be able to set up Chhetri for goalscoring opportunities. The size difference between the Indian attacking options and the taller Australian defenders will be prominent, and India might be able to utilize their strong dribbling abilities, fast accelerations and through balls to their advantage.

On the other side of the spectrum it is hard too see Australia coming scoreless out of the match.

Bruno Fornaroli to score at any time

At odds 1.833, betting on a player who has scored 0 international goals in 2 matches might not seem like a great value bet at first. But with a little more context it becomes clear why Bruno Fornaroli to score at any time in the match seems like a great bet.

The Uruguyan born striker only got his debut on the Australian national team two years ago aged 34 years old. There is however a reason why he has managed to kick out Jamie Maclaren of the Australian squad.

This season, Bruno Fornaroli has been on fire more or less in the A-League scoring 13 goals in just 10 matches, along with two 4-goal-outings.

We do not expect to see Fornaroli in the starting line-up with Mitchell Duke starting up front for the Australians. He will most likely enter the pitch in the second half when the Indian players are more exhausted, and that is something he should be able to take advantage of.

