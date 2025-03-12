Athletic Bilbao vs Roma Predictions: Expect Goals Galore in Spain

We’ve got Athletic Bilbao vs Roma predictions for their second-leg Europa League game. Our expert expects a goal-heavy game with both teams to score.

+

Athletic Bilbao vs Roma: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Athletic Bilbao vs Roma

Over 2.5 goals in the match at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Roma to have 4+ shots on target at odds of 2.15 on 1xBet

Both Teams to score at odds of 1.91 on 1xBet

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Roma secured a 2-1 victory in the first leg between these two teams, clinching the win with a goal in the 90th minute.

Claudio Ranieri’s side have maintained their impressive form as they have gone eight games undefeated, with seven wins in that run.

Roma beat Empoli 1-0 in Serie A at the weekend, which moved them up to seventh in the table.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao’s form has dipped, with no wins in their last three games.

Following a defeat in the first-leg, the Spanish club drew 1-1 at home to Mallorca in their most recent fixture.

Probable Lineups for Athletic Bilbao vs Roma

Athletic Bilbao Lineup: Simon, de Marcos, Paredes, Nunez, Berchiche, Jauregizar, de Galarreta, Williams, Gomez, Williams, Sannadi

Roma Expected Lineup: Svilar, N’Dicka, Mancini, Hummels, Angelino, Cristante, Pisilli, Rensch, Soule, Pellegrini, Dovbyk

Plenty of Goals in Spain

During the first-leg game between the two sides, there were three goals scored, with Roma netting twice and Bilbao scoring the other.

Four out of the last five Roma games have featured at least three goals scored. Two of these have been in the Europa League.

Whilst playing in the Serie A, Roma have scored an average of 1.5 goals per match. They have conceded 1.1 goals on average, which accumulates to over 2.5.

Out of Athletic Bilbao’s last 12 games, eight have featured three or more goals, including a 7-1 victory over Real Valladolid.

During this European campaign, the Spanish side scored an average of 1.8 goals per match and conceded one goal per match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Roma Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals in the match at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Roma to Challenge Athletic Bilbao’s Defence

Due to injury and suspension, it seems likely that Bilbao will be without key defenders Daniel Vivian and Yeray Alvarez for this Europa League fixture.

This gives Roma an opportunity to attack their opponents' goal more often than usual.

However, in the first leg fixture, Roma registered five shots on target, even with both Vivian and Alvarez starting the game.

In Roma’s last nine games, they have managed to hit at least four shots on goal in every game, so that has now become a regular part of their play.

With Athletic Bilbao’s defence weakened by injuries and suspensions, plenty of shots could be coming their way.

In two of the last three games, Ernesto Valverde’s side faced at least four shots on target in a match. Hence, Unai Simon will have a difficult job to do on Thursday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Roma Bet 2: Roma to have 4+ shots on target at odds of 2.15 on 1xBet

No Clean Sheet in This Fixture

We have previously mentioned the likelihood of goals and shots in this fixture, so placing a bet on both teams to score is a great option.

Even though Ranieri’s side have an impressive winning streak, they have still conceded in three of their last five games.

In four of Athletic Bilbao’s last five fixtures, both teams have scored at least once.

This has also been the case for both teams’ last three Europa League games.

During the competition, Roma scored 1.5 goals per match on average, whilst the home side Bilbao scored 1.8, which further suggests that neither side is likely to go scoreless.