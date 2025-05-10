Atalanta vs Roma Predictions: Close Encounter in Bergamo

Expert Atalanta vs Roma predictions for the Serie A clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday. There is value in the Goalscorer and BTTS markets.

Atalanta vs Roma Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atalanta vs Roma

BTTS - Yes 1.71 with 1xBet

Roma exact goals - One 2.32 with 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Charles De Ketelaere 2.85 with 1xBet

We predict a 1-1 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atalanta overcame a four-game winless streak in Serie A and are unbeaten in their last four, putting themselves firmly in the race for a Champions League spot.

With three games left, they’re third on the table with 68 points and five points ahead of Juventus and Tuesday’s opponents, Roma.

Victory in that crucial clash on Tuesday will all but guarantee their return to the Champions League for the fifth time since 2019.

It may look easy on paper, but Roma are a strong side who have overcome their own challenges from earlier in the season to stay in the race for Europe.

Claudio Ranieri has helped Roma recover and push for a top-four finish after he took over as manager in November.

If the Giallorossi bag three points in Bergamo on Tuesday, they will remain in the race for Champions League qualification.

With high stakes for both teams, this promises to be an exciting end-of-season clash.

Probable Lineups for Atalanta vs Roma

Atalanta Expected Lineup: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kossounou, Bellanova, de Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Retegui

Roma Expected Lineup: Svila, Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Soule, Cristante, Kone, Pellegrini, Angelino, Shomurodov, Dovbyk

Goals Expected at Both Ends

Atalanta’s attack is the second-best in Serie A, behind only Inter Milan, with 71 scored goals. At home, they’ve netted 32 goals at an average of 1.88 goals per game.

Their issue is in defence - they have conceded 20 goals at home, which is an average of 1.18 per match. That gives Roma a chance to find the net, even though they've struggled to score this season.

Their issue is in defence - they have conceded 20 goals at home, which is an average of 1.18 per match. That gives Roma a chance to find the net, even though they’ve struggled to score this season.

Both teams have scored in the last six head-to-heads at the Gewiss Stadium, which is a good sign for Ranieri’s men.

In fact, both teams have scored in three of the last four clashes at any venue. On top of that, 65% of Atalanta’s home league games this season have ended with the same outcome.

Therefore, it is likely that both teams will score in this match.

Atalanta vs Roma Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 1.71 with 1xBet

Roma’s Away Struggles

Roma have had a tough time scoring goals on the road. Out of their 50 goals this season, only 16 have come in 17 away matches.

That’s an average of 0.94 goals per game. However, due to the home side’s weak defense, they are likely to score once.

In fact, they’ve scored exactly one goal in 10 of those 17 away games (59%), and they’re currently on a run of nine consecutive away games with just one goal.

Looking back at their recent visits to the Gewiss Stadium, they have scored exactly once in each of their last two trips. However, both ended in defeat.

Atalanta vs Roma Betting Tip 2: Roma exact goals - One 2.32 with 1xBet

Charles De Ketelaere to Score

Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui have scored the most goals in Serie A this term. Together, they account for 54% of La Dea’s goals.

However, Charles De Ketelaere stands out as a strong candidate to score against Roma on Tuesday. He’s scored seven times in Serie A this season, which is 10% of Atalanta’s total league goals.

He is our preferred pick to score because of the brace he scored in his last match against Monza.

Moreover, he scored two goals in two minutes in last season’s 2-1 win against Roma, helping Atalanta take all three points.