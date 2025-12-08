Atalanta vs Chelsea predictions: Blues to struggle away

Our betting expert expects Atalanta to bounce back to their resilient best and avoid defeat against Chelsea.

+

Best bets for Atalanta vs Chelsea

Double chance - Atalanta/ Draw at odds of 1.78 on Stake

BTTS - No at odds of 2.42 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Gianluca Scamacca at odds of 3.15 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Chelsea

Atalanta 1-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Atalanta: Gianluca Scamacca

Currently placed 10th in the Champions League, Atalanta have a strong chance of securing a top-eight finish in the league phase. With only three matchdays remaining, victory against Chelsea would be the ideal result from this Wednesday’s encounter.

However, their preparation for this match didn’t go as they expected, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday. Raffaele Palladino has been mostly successful after replacing Ivan Juric as manager.

The Italian has already overseen five games, registering three victories and two defeats. The club parted ways with Juric because they had too many drawn matches under his leadership.

However, Palladino has improved La Dea’s form, which will make this a difficult match for Chelsea. The Blues were considered as contenders for the Premier League title just a week ago. However, they failed to secure a place in the top four as they suffered some poor results in a matter of days.

Despite their weekend stumble, Atalanta remain a threat at home.

There is good news for Enzo Maresca, though, as his star player, Cole Palmer, returns to action in the last two games. The Englishman will be crucial for the remainder of the season, provided he stays healthy.

This match marks Chelsea’s 100th away game in European competitions, so they will hope to consolidate their seventh place position. If the Blues can win in Bergamo, they will greatly improve their chances of avoiding an extra round of knockouts.

Probable lineups for Atalanta vs Chelsea

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Lookman

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro

Momentum with the hosts

The hosts should be pleased to return to the New Balance Arena, where they have not lost a game in this competition this season. Their previous 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt set them on a three-game winning streak.

That victory stretched their undefeated run in this competition to four games. They won three of those fixtures, while one ended in a draw. Their record against English opposition is poor, with only one win in their last seven attempts in this competition.

With this being their first head-to-head, it's a chance for both sides to secure the first win.

Chelsea face a challenge due to their poor performance in away games. Their recent goalless draw with Bournemouth means that they have failed to win three consecutive games. They’re also winless in their previous four UCL away matches, as they lost three of them.

The home side are in a good position to register their first competitive victory over the Blues. However, they will likely draw if they fail to achieve victory.

Atalanta vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Atalanta/ Draw at odds of 1.78 on Stake

Chelsea's attack faces a difficult challenge

Chelsea are struggling in away matches. They failed to score at the weekend, even with Palmer in the starting 11, and only netted three goals in their two away fixtures in this competition.

Moreover, they’re facing a side that prioritise being defensively solid. Atalanta have kept clean sheets across their three consecutive victories, a bedrock that Palladino is building on. They also kept a clean sheet in their last home UCL game, which ended in a goalless draw against Slavia Prague.

That means Atalanta have not conceded a goal in this competition for three consecutive games, regardless of the venue. It’s also worth noting that only two of La Dea’s last eight competitive matches saw both teams score.

Atalanta vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 2.42 on Stake

Scamacca remains a major threat

While Gianluca Scamacca has yet to score in the Champions League, he is Atalanta’s primary goal threat. The Italian forward is in great form, having recorded one goal and one assist in his last two games.

Scamacca managed an assist the last time out in this competition against Frankfurt, but he’ll be eager to find the back of the net here. Considering he’s the club’s leading scorer in Serie A this season, he is likely to cause problems for the Blues’ back line.