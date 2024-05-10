Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Victory could seal Villa’s Champions League fate

Predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s vs Aston Villa, including 2.90 odds on the winner and both teams scoring in the second half.

+

Aston Villa may be coming off their Europa Conference League journey but they look set for a season in the Champions League next term.

Unai Emery’s men are three points away from ensuring Tottenham can’t chase them down in the Premier League.

Although they have two more games to play, they wouldn’t want to leave it up until the final day. They must overturn third-place Liverpool at Villa Park on Monday night to secure fourth.

The Reds will be hugely disappointed with how Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge has tapered off. They find themselves five points behind leaders Arsenal before this weekend.

Third place is secured for Liverpool so their return to the Champions League next season isn’t in any danger.

Klopp will want his side to finish strong and give the top two something to think about in the campaign's final two weeks.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tips







First blood

Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities have been largely to blame for losing out in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Klopp’s troops conceded an average of 1.50 goals in their last eight league games, more than their season average of 1.06 per game.

On their travels this term, Liverpool have allowed their opponents to open the scoring in 10 of their 18 fixtures (56%).

The home side will take courage from that considering they have netted first at Villa Park in 12 of their 18 matches translating to 67% of the time.

Villa have drawn first blood against Liverpool in two of their previous four head-to-heads.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: First goal - Aston Villa @ 2.36 with 1xbet

Righting a wrong

The main man upfront for the Lions this season has been Ollie Watkins. He was close to overthrowing Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot before the Norwegian’s four last week.

His 19 league goals account for 26% of Villa’s Premier League goals and he will want to put things right after missing a penalty in last May’s meeting with Liverpool.

Watkins hasn’t scored for three consecutive games in the league. The last time that happened, he responded with a brace in the next match.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins @ 2.55 with 1xbet

It could go either way

The Villans are unbeaten in 22 of their last 25 league fixtures at Villa Park. After the reverse fixture ended 3-0 to the visitors, there could be a desire for revenge from the home fans.

However, Liverpool are on a winning streak away to Villa, winning all three of their previous road trips.

On the goals front, the Merseysiders struck at least once in their previous dozen Premier League matches against Villa.

71% (24) of Liverpool’s goals away from Anfield arrived in the second half with 15 going in beyond the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, Villa also tend to score in the second period, netting 25 of their home goals after the restart (56%).

The hosts have conceded in the second half in 72% of their fixtures while Liverpool’s concession rate during the same period is 50%.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: Double chance (match) & 2nd half both teams to score - Aston Villa/Liverpool & Yes @ 2.90 with 1xbet