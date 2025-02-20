Arsenal vs West Ham Predictions: Gunners to Fire Past Unlucky Hammers

Arsenal have a host of injury concerns to deal with. Still, our Arsenal vs West Ham predictions indicate they should have enough to beat West Ham.

Arsenal vs West Ham: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs West Ham

• Arsenal and over 2.5 goals at 1.87 on Stake

• Arsenal to win both halves at 1.80 on Stake

• Ethan Nwaneri as anytime goalscorer at 2.40 on Stake

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal may have had a blip in the Carabao Cup, but when it comes to their Premier League form, they are in very good shape. The 5-1 over Manchester City stood out, but that was one of seven wins in their last 10, and they haven’t lost since November.

Things haven’t looked so good for West Ham, though. Two wins in 10 league games have seen them fall to 16th in the table, and they have only managed three away wins all season. Relegation seems unlikely, but so does anything resembling success at this point. Thinking of backing Arsenal? Don't forget to use a Stake Promo Code when signing up to take advantage of special bonuses for new users.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard

West Ham Expected Lineup: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Ferguson

Contrasting Fortunes for Gunners and Hammers

While the Gunners are top of the form table over the last four, six and eight games in the Premier League, the Hammers are struggling. This explains why the home side have a 75% win probability going into this game. No club has defeated Mikel Arteta’s team in the Premier League at the Emirates this season, and that is not likely to change here.

Not only do Arteta’s side find themselves in good form in terms of results, but they also boast the league’s best defensive record right now. No other team in the league has conceded fewer goals in the last eight matches (6), and they have become a very difficult side to break down.

Graham Potter’s side, meanwhile, have proven to be very vulnerable - losing four of their last six. Arsenal will see this as a good opportunity, but the Gunners aren’t prolific goalscorers, with only 36% of their games going over 3.5 goals this season. We offer you an in-depth guide on India's leading online betting sites, tailored to your needs.

Arsenal vs West Ham Bet 1: Arsenal and over 2.5 goals at 1.87 on Stake

Gunners to Dominate Both Halves

Arsenal have been the best in the league when it comes to winning first halves this season. They have conceded only nine goals in the opening 45 minutes of Championship games this season and have trailed at the break just twice. If matches ended at that point, they would actually be three points clear of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in the bottom three when it comes to first half performances, leading only four games at the break. Over the course of the campaign, they have only picked up four points from losing positions, so it is hard to see any sort of fightback. Even with the injuries, Arsenal should have enough.

Arsenal vs West Ham Bet 2: Arsenal to win both halves at 1.80 on Stake

Top Scorers to Back

Arteta has been given a headache in terms of his attacking options of late. With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out long-term, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli unavailable this month, he has had to find alternative routes. This led to Mikel Merino’s late brace in the win over Leicester City.

One positive result of the injuries, however, has been the rise of the teenage attacker, Ethan Nwaneri. He has been called upon as an outlet going forward for the Gunners, delivering two goals and an assist in his last three matches.

He is now seen as the second most likely scorer in this one at 2.40, behind Merino at 2.37 and followed by Raheem Sterling at 2.65. The fact that Evan Ferguson (15.00) is seen as West Ham’s most likely to find the back of the net says a lot. This one is Arsenal’s to lose.