Arsenal vs Real Madrid Predictions: Madrid Prevail Over Arsenal

We’ve got Arsenal vs Real Madrid predictions for this Champions League quarter-final clash. Our expert predicts Madrid to leverage their experience.

+

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid double chance and both teams to score at odds of 2.87 on Stake

Second half over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on Stake

Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer at odds of 2.75 on Stake

Arsenal are expected to draw 2-2 with Real Madrid.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Champions League is reaching its crucial stages now as we enter the quarter-finals.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid might be the most eye-catching tie of all of them. It pits a side yet to taste success in the Champions League against a serial winner of this competition.

For punters eyeing value on this clash of European giants, top platforms like Stake Promo Code offer a variety of markets with boosted odds and promos.

With the Premier League title now firmly beyond them, all Arsenal have to focus on is this competition. Welcoming Bukayo Saka back from injury provides them with a timely boost. They’re unbeaten in seven games, but have only won three of those.

Real Madrid are also losing ground in the La Liga title race. They fell to a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Valencia on Saturday. As a result, they’ve won just two of their last five competitive games in what is an unusually poor run for them.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, Timber, Kiwior, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Madrid are Champions League Masters

Bettors shouldn’t be deterred by Madrid’s long odds as they tend to show up when it matters most in this competition. They’ve been written off so many times before, but they always seem to find a way to get by.

In fact, they have won three of their last four Champions League away games. That includes a win against Manchester City in England. However, they tend to have some vulnerabilities on the road, having conceded in five of their last six Champions League away games.

With Arsenal missing Gabriel in defence, it’s hard to see Madrid not finding the net. His absence could prove crucial, and with the attacking talent Madrid have, this bet offers huge value.

History is firmly on Madrid’s side too. They haven’t lost the first leg in any of their last eight Champions League knockout stage ties.

Meanwhile, Arsenal haven’t been beaten in their last 11 Champions League home games. However, they’re vastly inexperienced on the big stage, so Madrid's double chance seems to be a smart bet.

If you're looking to back experience over hype, check out top online betting sites for odds on Madrid’s progression and player markets.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid double chance and both teams to score at odds of 2.87 on Stake

Plenty Second-Half Entertainment

While this is arguably the tie of the round, neutrals may have to be patient to get some entertainment value. These types of games are typically tense and take a while to open up.

Although this match won’t determine everything, Arsenal know they need to win. That could lead to a desperate need for late goals.

Open second halves are nothing new for Real Madrid. Nine of the last 12 goals in their Champions League away games arrived after half-time. Moreover, three of their last four Champions League road trips also saw over 1.5 second-half goals.

Arsenal have seen a similar pattern in their home games. Two of their last three Champions League home games also saw at least two second-half goals.

It’s also worth noting that all three of Madrid’s games against English opposition this term saw over 1.5 second-half goals.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Second half over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on Stake

Mbappe Torments Arsenal

Any of Madrid’s formidable front three could be a good pick in the anytime scorer market. However, Mbappe stands out as a strong contender, given his historically good record against English opposition.

The Frenchman has scored 10 goals in 16 games against English teams in the Champions League. Four of them came across Madrid’s last two encounters. He netted four goals against Manchester City in the knockout play-off round.

Mbappe also scored in the Champions League quarter-final first leg last season while playing for PSG, bolstering his reputation in high-stakes European matches.