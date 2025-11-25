Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predictions: Gunners eye overdue redemption

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to continue their excellent start to the campaign and finally get one over their German counterparts.

+

Best bets for Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Bayern Munich: Harry Kane

There’s a real sense of optimism surrounding Arsenal at the moment. The Gunners are top of the Premier League and six points clear of second-placed Chelsea. They are also second in the Champions League, level on points with leaders Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta’s men head into this clash on the back of an emphatic 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the North London Derby. It was a convincing win that strengthened their credentials as potential domestic champions this season.

This surge in confidence has made them the favorites on paper.

However, Arsenal fans will be eager to finally put their Champions League troubles behind them by securing their first-ever title. The good news is they’re back on home soil when they entertain Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Having suffered at the hands of the German champions before, there will certainly be a hint of revenge in the North London air. With the top spot on the line — at least for now — the stakes couldn’t be much higher.

Die Roten mirror Arsenal’s record in this season’s competition, having won all four of their games. However, the German champions hold a slight edge with three more goals scored.

Vincent Kompany’s men are also thriving domestically. They just put six past Freiburg over the weekend to maintain a six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. However, facing Arsenal in London will be a proper test for the visitors.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Madueke, Merino, Martinelli

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Goretzka, Karl, Olise, Jackson, Kane

Bayern to pierce the Gunners’ defence

Bayern boast a fearsome attack. They are the joint top scorers in the Champions League with 14 goals. The Germans have scored 17 goals in their last five outings.

The Gunners are just as efficient in front of goal, with 11 goals in this competition. Their last five games have returned 13 goals, which indicates how close these sides are in the final third. The home side, however, have yet to concede a single goal across four matchdays.

This impeccable defensive record is the main reason why Arsenal are slightly favoured on many online betting sites despite Bayern's scoring power.

Even without Luis Diaz, Bayern’s quality up front should see them pierce the home defence. Additionally, the absence of Gabriel Magalhaes will impact the hosts at the back, leaving the door open for the Reds.

Both sides have averaged 3.42 goals per game in the Champions League group stage so far. With that in mind, both sides could find the net on Thursday.

Arsenal are a different prospect

Arsenal haven’t enjoyed much success against Bayern recently. They have failed to win any of the last five Champions League head-to-heads. The visitors won three games in a row by a 5-1 scoreline, which will linger with the home fans.

This time, there’s a strong sense of revenge surrounding this fixture. They have a squad that is now capable of hurting the best of teams across the continent. The Gunners put Real Madrid to the sword both home and away last term. This shows how far they’ve come.

Bayern have yet to lose a match this season. Their previous defeat came at the hands of PSG at the Club World Cup in July. They will be tough to overcome and may even inflict further damage on Arsenal.

However, this Arteta side are a completely different prospect to what the visitors faced early last year and in seasons gone by. As a result, a narrow win for the hosts seems to be the most likely outcome.

Kane strikes again

Although Harry Kane supported Arsenal as a child, he has become the favourite villain for the club’s fans. His reputation stems largely from his impressive record against the red half of North London while plying his trade for Spurs.

Kane is joint-second in the scoring charts for this competition with five goals, just behind Victor Osimhen. However, he has scored eight goals in his last 10 for both club and country. Also, he consistently succeeds against Arsenal’s defence.

Kane has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances against the Gunners. He’s only scored more against one Premier League club — Everton. His return to the Emirates Stadium will likely be his personal success. It will also offer Spurs’ fans some joy after their heavy defeat last weekend.