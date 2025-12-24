Angola vs Zimbabwe predictions: A must-win for both sides

Our betting expert expects Angola to perform well, particularly at this tournament, and hand Zimbabwe another defeat.

Angola 2-1 Zimbabwe Goalscorers prediction: Angola: Fredy, Gelson Dala, Zimbabwe: Prince Dube

Angola are searching for their first points of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in their second match. The Black Sable Antelopes played well in their opener against South Africa, but lost 2-1, leaving their chances of qualification uncertain.

Since they are scheduled to face Egypt in the final group game, it is essential for Angola to secure three points against Zimbabwe. With their tournament hopes hanging by a thread, many supporters are grabbing a 1xBet Promo Code to back a crucial victory. Patrice Beaumelle was likely pleased with his team's performance in their first match.

This is Angola’s 10th appearance at an AFCON, and they hope to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time in their last six tournaments. As a result, the importance of this Boxing Day meeting cannot be understated.

Zimbabwe are in a similar situation. They also need a win to escape the group stage and qualify for the knockouts for the first time in their history. Their opening game against Egypt showed promise, as they led at halftime but lost 2-1 after a late goal by Mo Salah.

As a result, the Warriors are also searching for their first victory, and they have a chance to achieve it. Zimbabwe managed at least one win in the group stage of their last five AFCON appearances.

New head coach Mario Marinica was likely impressed by his team’s bravery. However, bravery alone is not enough to see the Warriors progress through the group. This will be the first time these nations meet at AFCON, and it is expected to be an exciting watch.

Probable lineups for Angola vs Zimbabwe

Angola expected lineup: Marques, Mata, Gaspar, Buatu, Show, Luvumbo, Fredy, Maestro, To Carneiro, Dala, Nzola

Zimbabwe expected lineup: Arubi, Murwira, Garananga, Takwara, Hadebe, Nakamba, Jalai, Fabisch, Dube, Msendami, Navaya

Positive signs for Angola

Angola will look back on their unbeaten AFCON qualifying campaign and hope to rediscover that form in this crucial second game. Three wins in their last nine fixtures across all competitions is slightly concerning. However, the Red Devils avoided defeat in their second group game across seven of their last eight AFCON appearances.

This specific trend of resilience in the second matchday is something the best betting sitesoften highlight when pricing up these markets.

The situation is far worse for Zimbabwe, who have won just two games across their previous 18 internationals, losing 10 matches in that period. Their recent form shows just one win in their last four games, with three ending in defeat.

Additionally, the Warriors don’t have a particularly great record against Angola. In their previous 19 meetings, both teams have won eight games each, with three draws. The Red Devils won their last head-to-head 2-0, which was an AFCON qualifier playoff. This gives them the edge to see off Zimbabwe here.

Defensive struggles for both sides

Both teams are heading into the game following 2-1 defeats in their openers. Both sides were good enough to break through the defences of their respective opponents, so they are likely to score at least one goal each on Boxing Day.

The main concern for Zimbabwe is their weakness at the back. Before facing Egypt, they conceded the first goal in five of their previous six internationals. The Warriors have also kept only one clean sheet across their last 11 outings, which is a huge concern for coach Marinica.

Each of the Warriors’ previous three matches saw both teams score. Meanwhile, five of Angola’s last seven internationals featured goals on both ends (71%). The Red Devils haven’t kept a clean sheet in their previous four consecutive games, which gives Zimbabwe confidence of scoring.

Form of his life

Veteran Angola midfielder Fredy has been in incredible form for both club and country. He’s recorded five goal contributions in his last four games for each team. Fredy was Angola’s best player against South Africa, and continuing this form will help his country’s attempt for qualification.

To put his season into perspective, Fredy scored four goals and provided one assist last season for Bodrumspor in the Turkish Super Lig. This season, the Angolan midfielder has already recorded nine goals and as many assists in 17 Turkish 1. Lig games.

At the age of 35, he is in the best form of his career. His statistics this season are better than any previous season at any club. The Red Devils will depend on him to drive them forward and create chances for himself and his teammates.

