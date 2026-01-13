AFCON Team predictions 2025

+

As the 2025 tournaments draw to a close, talks of potential winners are getting more intense. This edition has already provided plenty of excitement, featuring top teams, rising stars and very competitive groups.

As you read on, we will break down the four remaining teams, expected contenders, surprise names, and the key players to watch. Our insights are based on expert analysis and performance data.

AFCON Team Line Up For 2025

Here is how the 24 qualified football teams are grouped for the tournament:

Group A

Comoros

Mali

Morocco

Zambia

Group B

Angola

Egypt

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Group C

Nigeria

Tanzania

Tunisia

Uganda

Group D

Benin

Botswana

DR Congo

Senegal

Group E

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Equatorial Guinea

Sudan

Group F

Cameroon

Gabon

Ivory Coast

Mozambique

These groups form the basis of our predictions, highlighting the favourites, dark horses, and potential surprise teams.

AFCON Team VS Team - Latest Odds

A closer look at the key teams

One of the great things about AFCON is its balance of teams. This edition has offered a mix of powerhouses and rising nations. This has led to a few surprising results.

Our expert insights single out the teams that stand out based on the form, key players and tactical superiority. The analysis draws on team performance during qualifiers, squad strength and past tournament records. Let’s examine each in turn.

Favourites

AFCON 2025 Projected Winners Morocco - 19.1% chance of victory

chance of victory Egypt - 12.4% chance of victory

chance of victory Algeria - 12.0% chance of victory

chance of victory Senegal - 12.3% chance of victory

chance of victory Nigeria - 7.3% chance of victory

Since the Africa Cup of Nations kicked off in late 2025, a few strong nations emerged as strong favourites to win the tournament. However, some pre-tournament favourites have faltered due to their group-stage performances.

Hosts Morocco are still very much the team to beat, and with good reason. The home side have an incredible squad. Most players are currently playing across Europe. They also enjoy the advantage of playing on home soil.

Apart from them, Senegal have lived up to their ranking as the best side on the continent. They’ve navigated their challenges with relative ease, which is why they’re not far behind the hosts as favourites.

Dark Horses

Potential Dark Horses Mali

Tunisia

Among the last four nations in the tournament, Nigeria have emerged as the clear dark horses. Not a lot was expected from them before AFCON kicked off, but they stormed their way into the semi-finals.

They’re only two goals away from matching the record for most goals scored in a single AFCON campaign. However, they remain dark horses because they have to face the hosts for a place in the final, which is a daunting task. Considering Morocco haven’t tasted defeat in a long while, the Super Eagles will once again take on the role of underdogs.

Surprise Teams

The Surprise Packages Comoros

Before the tournament began, Egypt were considered the second favourites to win AFCON behind Morocco. But since then, they’ve been rather poor in terms of their performances. Their narrow 3-2 quarter-final victory over Cote d’Ivoire highlights their vulnerabilities.

They only need to win two more games to add to their seven AFCON titles. It’s worth noting they remain the continent’s most successful nation in that regard. However, getting past Senegal will be a tough task. Facing either Nigeria or Morocco in the final would make their path to the trophy even more challenging.

A closer look at the tournament’s top teams

We’ve analysed every team, and a few stand out in the AFCON team predictions. These sides combine individual brilliance with tactical strength, making them strong contenders in the tournament: Let’s look a closer look:

Nigeria – Lethal attack : Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been behind the Super Eagles’ brilliant AFCON campaign. However, Alex Iwobi’s role just behind them can’t be understated. He’s been pulling the strings for Nigeria and could easily be the player of the tournament.

: Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been behind the Super Eagles’ brilliant AFCON campaign. However, Alex Iwobi’s role just behind them can’t be understated. He’s been pulling the strings for Nigeria and could easily be the player of the tournament. Senegal – Balanced and disciplined : Senegal have an incredible squad with big-name players all around the pitch. They’ve shown that goals can come from all around the team. The Lions of Teranga have also been solid defensively, conceding only two goals in five matches.

: Senegal have an incredible squad with big-name players all around the pitch. They’ve shown that goals can come from all around the team. The Lions of Teranga have also been solid defensively, conceding only two goals in five matches. Morocco – Tactical structure and technicalskill: Morocco have been riding their luck in this tournament. They benefited from a few fortunate decisions in thistournament. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that they are an effective team with excellent players. Brahim Diaz has been their standout performer, scoring in each of their AFCON games so far.

These teams promise plenty of excitement as AFCON nears its end.

Team Selection Process

The qualification phase set the stage for all AFCON team predictions. It showed that even some powerhouses can fail at critical moments, while new contenders can go all out to make it through.

Several teams delivered surprising performances during the qualifier schedule. Senegal, for instance, had an unbeaten run with five wins and one draw. Their run showed consistency in both home and away fixtures. Comoros also shocked everyone with an unbeaten run, finishing with three wins and three losses.

Nigeria have also performed strongly, as they’ve secured their spot early with very decisive wins and a strong goal difference. This is a reflection of their attacking prowess.

Morocco and Egypt also showed tactical brilliance with their structural play, relying on clinical finishing to win games.

Then what is an AFCON without a few surprise qualifications? Apart from Comoros, we saw this in teams like Zambia and Equatorial Guinea, who took advantage of their attacking moments while maintaining a solid defensive structure.

FAQs about AFCON 2025 Teams

Here is a quick look at some frequently asked questions about the AFCON 2025:

Which AFCON teams are favourites for 2025?

Morocco and Senegal. They’ve shown tactical consistency and good form going into the tournament and throughout. Home advantage can’t be ruled out for Morocco.

Which AFCON teams are expected to be dark horses?

Nigeria are the dark horses. They weren’t given much of a chance before the tournament kicked off.

Which players should fans keep an eye on?

Key players to watch include Mohammed Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Victor Osimhen of Nigeria, and Brahim Diaz of Morocco.

How did the AFCON teams qualify for 2025?

The qualification was decided through a group-stage format. Those who finished on top of the group and best runner-ups qualified for the tournament.

Which AFCON teams have the toughest group stage?

Group B nations arguably have the toughest fixtures, consisting of Angola, Egypt, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.