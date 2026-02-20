Top 500 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India

For the best online betting experience, it is important to use a safe and authentic site. In the table below, find the top five online 500 Rs signup bonus betting sites. Most importantly, they all offer sign-up bonus programs.

Operator Minimum Deposit (INR) Welcome Bonus Stake.com ₹500 200% match up to INR 1,20,000 1xBet ₹300 400% match up to INR 70,000 4Rabet ₹300 230% up to INR 23,000 Puntit ₹500 200% up to INR 80,000 1Win ₹300 500% up to INR 80,400

How We Selected the Best Betting Sites with 500 Rs Signup Bonus

Choosing the right betting site online from the numerous choices available can be an uphill task. Fortunately, we have made the task easier with our meticulous selection process. Beginners looking for minimal-risk offers may find better value with 100 Rs signup bonus betting sites before moving on to higher bonus tiers. Here are the main factors we considered to choose the best ₹500 signup bonus betting sites in India.

Minimum deposit : New players gravitate towards sites with low deposit amounts. Most importantly, a low amount appeals to casual players and people who are unwilling to risk a huge sum.

: New players gravitate towards sites with low deposit amounts. Most importantly, a low amount appeals to casual players and people who are unwilling to risk a huge sum. Welcome Offer : With a bonus on signup, players are given added funds that help reduce their risk. This is particularly true if the offer is linked to terms and conditions that players can satisfy easily. For instance, a signup bonus with a low wagering requirement is easier to meet. Whereas an offer with a higher requirement is not as easy.

: With a bonus on signup, players are given added funds that help reduce their risk. This is particularly true if the offer is linked to terms and conditions that players can satisfy easily. For instance, a signup bonus with a low wagering requirement is easier to meet. Whereas an offer with a higher requirement is not as easy. Extensive Sportsbook : For an immersive experience, a betting site should offer an extensive array of sports markets, events, and competitive odds. Live streaming and wider betting options make a site a better choice.

: For an immersive experience, a betting site should offer an extensive array of sports markets, events, and competitive odds. Live streaming and wider betting options make a site a better choice. Payments: The site chosen should offer the right payment method. Firstly, it should offer options that are easy to access by Indian players, like UPI, PhonePe, credit card/debit card, bank transfer, etc.

Stake.com

Founded in 2017, Stake.com provides an extensive sportsbook and casino. It is a secure platform with a licence from the Curacao Gaming Commission. The sportsbook offers unrivalled odds on all the important sporting events worldwide.

Welcome offer : Provides players with a 200% welcome offer of up to INR 120,000.

: Provides players with a 200% welcome offer of up to INR 120,000. Minimum deposit : A minimum amount of INR 500.

: A minimum amount of INR 500. Payment methods : Credit/debit cards, Google Pay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, DOGE, USDT.

: Credit/debit cards, Google Pay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, DOGE, USDT. Customer support : E-mail, live chat, social media (Telegram, Instagram).

: E-mail, live chat, social media (Telegram, Instagram). Promo Code: STAKEGL

1xBet

Launched in 2007, 1xBet offers a comprehensive sportsbook and casino. The site accepts Indian currency and provides odds on more than 1000 sports events. Based in Cyprus, it has a Curacao eGaming licence.

Welcome offer : 400% welcome offer of up to INR 70,000.

: 400% welcome offer of up to INR 70,000. Minimum deposit : A minimum amount of INR 200.

: A minimum amount of INR 200. Payment methods : UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, AirTM, and bank transfer.

: UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, AirTM, and bank transfer. Customer support : E-mail, live chat, social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

: E-mail, live chat, social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Promo Code: 1GLIN

4Rabet

4Rabet is a betting site for Indian players offering an extensive sportsbook. The operator has a Curacao gaming licence and offers easy and convenient features for users.

Welcome offer : 230% welcome offer of up to INR 23,000.

: 230% welcome offer of up to INR 23,000. Minimum deposit : A minimum amount of INR 300.

: A minimum amount of INR 300. Payment methods : UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether.

: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether. Customer support : E-mail, live chat, social media (Telegram, Instagram).

: E-mail, live chat, social media (Telegram, Instagram). Promo Code: GOAL4RA

Puntit

Founded in 2025, Puntit provides users with all the popular sports markets in different categories. The Lucky Dip is a special feature that provides free bets while betting on popular events.

Welcome offer : 200% welcome offer of up to INR 80,000.

: 200% welcome offer of up to INR 80,000. Minimum deposit : A minimum amount of INR 500.

: A minimum amount of INR 500. Payment methods : Visa, Mastercard, UPI, Bitcoin.

: Visa, Mastercard, UPI, Bitcoin. Customer support : E-mail, live chat.

: E-mail, live chat. Promo Code: GOAL200

1Win

1Win offers sports betting, casino games, and live betting options. With a licence from the Curacao Gaming Commission, the site operates in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Russian, and more.

Welcome offer: 500% welcome offer of up to INR 80,400.

500% welcome offer of up to INR 80,400. Minimum deposit : A minimum amount of INR 300.

: A minimum amount of INR 300. Payment methods : UPI, PhonePe, PayTm, Visa.

: UPI, PhonePe, PayTm, Visa. Customer support : Live chat, social media (Telegram, Instagram).

: Live chat, social media (Telegram, Instagram). Promocode: GLCWIN

Payment and Withdrawal Methods on ₹500 Signup Bonus Betting Sites

The sites in our list have secure banking options that ensure safe and easy transactions. Below are the main methods used by the best betting sites in India.

Deposit methods:

UPI

PhonePe

PayTM

Credit/debit card

Neteller

Bank transfer

Crypto

Withdrawal methods:

IMPS

Bank transfer

UPI

Google Pay

Crypto

Editor’s Final Verdict on 500 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites

Among the various offers found online, you may come across ₹500 signup bonus betting sites without deposit, and many other such offers. To avoid fraudulent sites, here are some factors a player should verify before using them:

Licence of the site: Check whether the site is regulated and licensed.

Check whether the site is regulated and licensed. Bonus terms and conditions : Make sure the wagering requirements are fair.

: Make sure the wagering requirements are fair. Payment methods : Verify if the site accepts Indian currency and the payment methods available in India.

: Verify if the site accepts Indian currency and the payment methods available in India. Competitive odds: Better odds can result in better potential winnings.

Choosing from our list of the best 500 Rs signup bonus betting sites gives you many advantages. These sites have been reviewed and found satisfactory in meeting all the important criteria crucial for a safe and immersive experience. For budget-conscious players, we also have our list of 100 Rs signup bonus betting sites that you can check out.