5 Anytime Underdogs to Back This Week

Several major European leagues wrap up this weekend, and there is silverware on the line. There are underdogs who can prevail.

The 2024/25 season is nearly over, but we still have one big weekend of league football to go, including some finals. Favourites could slip up.

Underdogs to back this week Odds Everton or draw vs Newcastle 3.00 Bilbao to beat Barcelona 2.30 Sunderland to be promoted 2.15 Arminia Bielefeld to lift trophy v Stuttgart 3.90 Como or draw vs Inter 2.20

The Toffees Finish Strong

There is plenty on the line for Newcastle United this weekend. They sit third but could mathematically drop to seventh and are desperate to clinch a Champions League spot. However, Everton won’t make it easy - especially with the Magpies not in sparkling form.

Both teams have picked up 10 points over the last six games, and Newcastle were beaten by Arsenal last time out. David Moyes’ men, meanwhile, gave Goodison Park a proper send-off with a 2-0 win over Southampton. The hosts have won their last five at St. James’ Park, but Eddie Howe’s side remain vulnerable.

Everton or draw vs Newcastle

Has Barca Clocked Off?

Barcelona have already wrapped up the title, the season is practically over, so you can forgive them if they’ve semi checked out for 2024/25. Victory over Espanyol sealed La Liga glory, and three days later, their 17-game unbeaten run ended against Villarreal. It was their first league defeat in 2025, but that won’t bother them much.

Athletic Club, however, still have something to play for. A Champions League spot is already guaranteed, but they still have a shot at third - and their highest finish since 1997/98. Playing at home against a Barcelona side already celebrating, they have a chance for a long-awaited league win over the Blaugrana.

Bilbao to beat Barcelona

Black Cats Fired Up for Wembley

There’s no better boost towards promotion than a last-gasp header in front of a packed Stadium of Light. That’s the position Sunderland find themselves in as they head to Wembley to face Sheffield United this weekend. Although they’re considered underdogs, their confidence is soaring.

The Blades breezed through their semi-final, put six past Bristol City, and finished 14 points clear of the Black Cats in the Championship. However, the nature of Sunderland’s victory over Coventry City has given them hope. They’ll need to be at their best, but United have a horrid play-off record, so an upset is certainly possible.

Sunderland to be promoted

The Magic of the Cup

Arminia Bielefeld’s march to the DFB Pokal final has been one of the stories of the season. Despite being a 3. Liga club, they’ve knocked out four Bundesliga teams on their way to the Olympiastadion in Berlin - and are eyeing number five. They’re only the fourth club from the third tier to reach this stage.

Stuttgart are the heavy favourites, but so have been all of Bielefeld’s previous opponents. The Swabians have won three in a row, but the Arminians are league champions and unbeaten in 13. It’ll be quite the task to beat another top-flight outfit, but Michél Kniat’s side know they can do it.

Arminia Bielefeld to lift trophy v Stuttgart

Como Spoil Inter’s party

The Serie A title race is heating up, and Inter Milan need a result if they’re to leapfrog Napoli this weekend. A win might not be enough as they face a Como side unbeaten in eight games and on a three-game winning streak at home. Cesc Fabregas and his team have nothing to play for, but won’t go down without a fight.

I Lariani might not have enough to beat the Nerazzurri, but they can certainly frustrate them. The visitors’ Champions League exploits have taken a toll in the league, and two wins in five saw them relinquish the top spot. They need the three points, but definitely won’t have it easy at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Como or draw vs Inter