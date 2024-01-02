Players looking for 10CRIC minimum deposit have come to the right place! You can find everything about depositing funds on 10CRIC.

10CRIC Deposit Methods

At 10CRIC, you can use different payment options like UPI and Paytm to deposit and withdraw your funds.

The sportsbook is widely popular among Indian players due to its diverse betting options and India-friendly features. You can select a payment option based on your convenience and place bets on your favourite sports events.

Check below the payment methods you can use to deposit money in your 10CRIC betting account:

UPI

Paytm

PhonePe

GPay

Visa/Mastercard

Net Banking

AstroPay

Neteller

Bitcoin

Ethereum

10CRIC Minimum Deposit

Once you register on the sportsbook, you will need to make a 10CRIC minimum deposit of at least ₹250. The deposit limit may vary depending on the payment method you select.

For example, players are required to deposit a minimum of ₹1,000 when using net banking, Visa, MasterCard, Astropay, Neteller, or eZeeWallet.

On the contrary, the 10CRIC minimum deposit limit for cryptocurrencies is ₹1,200. Furthermore, players who want to use UPI can deposit ₹250 in their betting account.

Let’s take a more detailed look at the different payment options you can use to deposit:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time UPI ₹250 Up to 15 minutes Bank Transfer ₹1000/₹1000 Up to 15 minutes/Up to 5 days Visa/Mastercard ₹300/₹1000 Up to 15 minutes/Up to 3 days AstroPay ₹500/₹500 Up to 15 minutes/Up to 5 days Neteller ₹1000/₹1000 Up to 15 minutes/Up to 5 days Bitcoin ₹1000/₹1000 Up to 15 minutes/Up to 2 days

In addition, the operator offers an exciting welcome bonus (200% up to ₹15,000 + ₹700 plus free bet with min. deposit ₹250) that you can obtain by using the 10CRIC bonus code CRICGOAL and meeting all the terms and conditions.

How to Deposit Money on 10CRIC?

Here are the steps to deposit money in your 10CRIC betting account.

Log into Your Account

If you are a new player then you will need to first register on the platform by following these steps.

Go to the sportsbook and tap the ‘Join Now’ button. A registration page will open where you need to enter all the required information. Enter your email address, password, full name, mobile number, and date of birth. Select INR as your preferred currency. Accept the terms & conditions and click on the ‘Join Now’ button.

Once your betting account is created, you can log in anytime and deposit your funds. Here are the steps you can follow.

Visit the sportsbook. Tap the ‘Login’ option available on the home screen. A login box will pop up on the screen. Enter your registered username or email address and password. Click the ‘Login’ button and you will get access to your account.

Go to the Payments Section

Go to the banking section. Tap the ‘Deposit’ button. You will see multiple payment options. Select the method you want to use to deposit your money.

Complete the Transaction

After choosing the payment method, enter the amount you wish to deposit. Click on the ‘Deposit’ button. Complete the process by confirming the transaction. For example: if you are using UPI, you will have to open the UPI app and approve the payment request. Once you confirm the payment, your account will be credited with the amount.

How to Deposit Money on 10CRIC with UPI?

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to depositing money with UPI on your 10CRIC betting account.

Open the sportsbook and login to your account. Go to the ‘Deposits’ section. Select UPI as your preferred payment method. Enter the amount you want to deposit and tap the ‘Deposit’ button. You will be redirected to the UPI application. Approve the payment request sent to the UPI app. Once you confirm the transaction, the amount will be deposited into your account.

10CRIC Deposit Terms and Conditions

Now that you know the 10CRIC minimum deposit limits for different payment methods, let’s check out some other terms & conditions.

The minimum deposit in 10CRIC and 10CRIC deposit time will vary based on the payment method you select.

Players can only use credit/debit cards that are registered in their name.

As per the anti-money laundering obligations, the sportsbook has the right to raise queries related to the source of deposited money.

10CRIC First Deposit Bonus

The operator offers a 100% sports bonus of up to ₹30,000 plus 3 days of freebies to new players. The operator has set a 10CRIC minimum bet to get this offer.

In addition, you can also claim a 150% casino bonus of up to ₹15,000 plus a ₹500 free bet. New players can get this bonus by using the 10CRIC promo code and fulfilling the bonus terms & conditions.

10CRIC Payments Problems and Issues

When depositing funds into a betting account, there might be some problems that you may face. Here we are addressing a few common payment issues along with their solutions.

Delay in Verification

The operator may reject your deposit due to incomplete verification. Make sure your account is verified on the sportsbook.

Transaction Limits

As the operator has set limits on 10CRIC minimum bet amounts, adjust your funds to comply with the limits.

Payment Gateway Issues

Your deposits might also get interrupted due to payment gateway or technical issues. Make sure your internet connection is stable. You can also use another payment option to deposit your money.

10CRIC Deposit Summary

Whether it’s 10CRIC minimum deposit or the processing time, both are convenient for Indian players. You can use popular payment options like UPI, Paytm, or net banking and deposit money quickly to your account.

Furthermore, the availability of multiple payment methods makes this sportsbook even more reliable for players.

The operator accepts payments through e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies as well. If we compare the 10CRIC minimum deposit limit to other sportsbooks’, the amount may seem a bit higher. However, using UPI as a payment option can be suitable for you as the limit is only ₹250.

Overall, the sportsbook is widely popular due to its India-friendly payment system and diverse betting options.

10CRIC Deposit FAQs

Here are the most common FAQs about 10Cric deposit.

How do I deposit money on 10CRIC?

Login to your account, go to the ‘Cashier’ section, select your preferred payment method, enter the amount, and click on the ‘Deposit’ button.

What is the 10CRIC minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit in 10CRIC is different for different payment methods. For example, the limit for UPI is ₹250 while the same for bank transfer is ₹1000.

How much time does it take to deposit on 10CRIC?

The 10CRIC deposit time for your deposits may vary depending on the payment option. For example, depositing via UPI may take up to 15 minutes while the processing time for bank transfer is up to 15 minutes to 5 days.

What are the common deposit problems I might face on 10CRIC?

The common problems you might face while depositing your money can be related to verification, technical glitches, payment gateway issues, or deposit limits.