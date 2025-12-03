A clip went viral recently, one featuring Michael Jordan explaining life after basketball. Despite his status as his sport's defining figure, Jordan acknowledged that, until a recent chance encounter, he hadn't picked up a basketball in years. Something about shooting that ball had become painful, like it was a reminder of an old life that he would never quite experience again.

"I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today," Jordan told NBC, "because that's who I am."

Jozy Altidore gets it. He can understand that feeling. Altidore tasted his dreams. He transcended what he thought was possible. He became peers with his heroes. He did everything he ever set out to do, and significantly more. He does, however, respond with one big caveat: "I'm no Michael Jordan, my friend."

But now, still just 36 years of age, Altidore's time as a soccer player is past. It ended two years ago. There was no big goodbye, no emotional farewell; just an exit out the back door for a player that so often led from the front. It was a complicated end for a player whose legacy still divides fans - a figure who, to this day, remains one of the most discussed in U.S. Men's National Team history.

So, where does Altidore fit in American soccer these days? Well, the discussions have raged on even after his retirement. So, too, has Altidore's passion for soccer. That passion, though, hasn't come with the ball at his feet.

"I don't really enjoy playing pickup or stuff like that," Altidore tells GOAL. "It's still a little bit difficult because you definitely would love to still be out there playing. It's a weird feeling. I don't play much soccer at all. I haven't in the past couple of years, but I do enjoy watching."

When asked about his own legacy and where he thinks he stands with the game, Altidore uses that one big word himself: "Complicated." The world, of course, is eager to boil that down. Such is the nature of social media: everyone has their own thought or their own way to make a complex thing simple.

Summing up any career or life, especially Altidore's, isn't an easy feat. He is, at his core, a complicated person, one who is now reflecting on the moments and memories that, in the end, really mattered. There's a part of him that wishes he were still out there, of course, and how couldn't there be? There are also memories of the past that comfort him, and a new way, a new path, that is allowing him to continue to impact the game in new ways.

"It's complicated, but I just try to focus on the fact that I got to fulfill my dream," Altidore says. "I got to play at this level, and nobody can take that away from you. I got to play against some of the very best players, and I see them now, and we can talk about the moments and memories we had. That, for me, is the biggest thing. I couldn't care less about the public stuff. The memories? That, to me, is everything."

For American soccer, more memories are on the way. Now a fan, Altidore is watching on like everyone else, living and dying with the USMNT’s every kick. He’ll be locked in for friendlies, training sessions, World Cup draws - anything tied to the national team. He still loves those moments, even if they're no longer his, in a sense.

This, then, is a look at Altidore’s fondest memories, how they shaped him, and how they continue to stay alive - even as his relationship with soccer continues to change.