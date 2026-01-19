Miami vs Indiana Predictions - CFP National Championship Picks & Odds - 1/19/2026

Just 60 minutes stand between Indiana (-7.5) and its first CFP National Championship as the Hoosiers meet with Miami, which is playing in its home stadium. Indiana has been dominant in the CFP, with two wins by a 30+ point margin. Indiana -7.5 (-110) is a pick to consider tonight.

Miami vs Indiana Predictions - 7:30pm EST - 1/19/2025

Most Rushing Yards: Kaelon Black @ +450

Elijah Sarratt Anytime TD Scorer @ -120

Indiana -7.5 @ -110

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Miami vs Indiana Odds

Spread: Indiana -7.5 (-110)

Indiana -7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Miami (+260), Indiana (-325)

Miami (+260), Indiana (-325) Total: O/U 47.5 (-110)

Miami vs Indiana Picks

Back Black - Most Rushing Yards: Kaelon Black (+450)

Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan tends to split carries between running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black. Black, despite receiving slightly fewer carries in recent games, has outgained Hemby in each of Indiana’s three postseason games.

Black was the game’s leading rusher when Indiana destroyed Alabama, 38-3, in the Rose Bowl. On the other hand, Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. has been superb in the College Football Playoff.

However, if Miami falls behind early, which is a distinct possibility, they’ll need quarterback Carson Beck to make plays instead. Ole Miss also managed to find some gaps in the Miami defense in the Semifinal, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

At +450 odds to be the National Championship Game’s leading rusher, it’s worth taking a chance on Kaelon Black.

Miami vs Indiana Prediction 1: Most Rushing Yards: Kaelon Black @ +450

Elijah Sarratt to Extend TD Streak - Elijah Sarratt Anytime TD Scorer (-120)

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has undoubtedly boosted his NFL Draft stock with some excellent recent performances. Sarratt made some unbelievable contested catches in the 56-22 drubbing of Oregon in the Semifinal and caught two touchdown passes.

Sarratt has now caught at least one touchdown pass in nine consecutive games. He’s someone Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza trusts immensely, as evidenced by all the back shoulder throws Mendoza makes to Sarratt.

As of late, no one has been able to completely contain Sarratt, and I don’t expect that to change today. Sarratt has caught 15 touchdown passes in just 12 appearances this season, and has been a lock to find the end zone recently.

Bet on Sarratt to extend his TD streak to ten games, at -120 odds.

Miami vs Indiana Prediction 2: Elijah Sarratt Anytime TD Scorer @ -120

Cignetti, Indiana to be Crowned Champs - Indiana -7.5 (-110)

Miami’s had a great run, but there are plenty of reasons Indiana is favored to win the National Championship. The Hoosiers have gone 15-0 and can become the first FBS team to complete a 16-0 season tonight.

Indiana has covered the spread by an average of 29 points per game in its two playoff contests. The Hoosiers rarely make mistakes or get called for penalties, and lead the nation with a +1.5 turnover margin per game.

Their Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza, a Miami native, has absurdly thrown more touchdowns (8) than incompletions (5) in two playoff games. Miami may have to play a flawless game to have a chance here, but QB Carson Beck has been error-prone in the past.

Miami’s pass rush is excellent, but Indiana executes the small things better than anyone else. Expect Mendoza, Curt Cignetti, and Indiana to win one of the most improbable National Championships ever in comfortable fashion.

Miami vs Indiana Prediction 3: Indiana -7.5 @ -110

Miami vs Indiana Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm EST

7:30pm EST Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Address: 347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 TV & Streaming: ESPN, ESPN2, Fubo, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ACC Network

Miami (13-2), playing in its backyard, will look to ruin Indiana’s perfect season tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. It will take a massive effort, though, as Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers (15-0) have military-level discipline and no glaring weaknesses.