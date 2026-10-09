Türkei Übersicht

Marseille showcased their offensive depth in a thrilling 5-2 victory away at Angers, overcoming an early scare to dominate the proceedings. Key contributions from Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri ensured the visitors left with all three points in a high-scoring Ligue 1 encounter.
Marseille suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Stade Velodrome as Olympiacos secured a disciplined away victory in the Europa League. A late first-half strike from Santiago Hezze proved the difference on a frustrating night for the French side.
Marseille are reportedly preparing to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the upcoming winter transfer window to avoid strict financial sanctions. Juventus have emerged as the leading candidates to secure the Denmark captain, with the Italian club eager to bolster their midfield options mid-season.
From opening day introductions to intense fitness drills, beds at the training ground and breaking down language barriers, Stuart Dallas worked with one of football's biggest characters during his time in West Yorkshire and lifts the lid on life under 'The Crazy One'