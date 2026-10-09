Türkei Übersicht

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Türkei

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October 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Türkei
TÜR
3
Slowenien badge
Slowenien
SVN
3
END
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Slowenien
SVN
2
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Türkei
TÜR
0
END
ges 5 - 3
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Tabelle

الدوري المصري الممتاز crestالدوري المصري الممتاز

Pos.TeamPSUNTG+/-PktForm
7Lorient crestLorient732276111
S
S
N
U
S
8Lens crestLens73131411310
S
S
N
U
N
9Marseille crestMarseille7304141049
S
S
N
N
N
10Brest crestBrest7232131039
U
S
N
N
S
11Toulouse crestToulouse7232121119
S
U
S
U
N
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Wetten im Fokus

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Wett-Tipp: Mourinhos Männer marschieren weiter
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