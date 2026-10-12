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Champions League
team-logoSabah FK
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu
team-logoSlavia Prague
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How to watch today's Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague
Sabah FK
Slavia Prague
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Sabah FK and Slavia Prague meet at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in a Champions League group stage fixture that both clubs genuinely need to win.

Sabah come into this match under coach Valdas Dambrauskas having shown solid domestic form, but their European campaign has not followed suit. A 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in their opening Champions League outing left them with ground to make up, and another loss here would put serious pressure on their continental ambitions.

Slavia Prague arrive in Baku in strong shape domestically, with Jindrich Trpisovsky's side winning four of their last five across all competitions. Their one blemish in that run was a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Lens, which means they also arrive pointless in Europe and desperate to change that.

With neither side having collected a point in this year's competition, this fixture has a sharp, direct edge to it. A win for either team opens the door to a genuine push up the standings; a second defeat makes the road back considerably harder.

Read on for everything you need to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague, including TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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Team news & squads

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Probable lineups

4-3-3
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
page.match.formation.title
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
3-4-2-1
S. PokatilovS. PokatilovS. SolvetS. SolvetT. PuchaczT. PuchaczR. DashdamirovR. DashdamirovA. ZedadkaA. ZedadkaU. RakhmonalievU. RakhmonalievI. LepinjicaI. LepinjicaA. IsayevA. IsayevJ. MickelsJ. MickelsK. ParrisK. ParrisV. SimicV. SimicJ. MarkovicJ. MarkovicD. ZimaD. ZimaT. HolesT. HolesT. VlcekT. VlcekS. IsifeS. IsifeD. JurasekD. JurasekM. SadilekM. SadilekW. NowakW. NowakL. ProvodL. ProvodD. SturmD. SturmM. ChytilM. Chytil
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
4-3-3
Sabah FK

Starting XI

Slavia Prague

Manager

  • V. Dambrauskas
  • J. Trpisovsky

Sabah FK are without Khayal Aliyev through injury, but Dambrauskas is otherwise expected to have a full squad available. The projected XI includes Stas Pokatilov in goal, with Steve Solvet, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Rahman Dashdamirov, and Akim Zedadka forming the back line, and Joy-Lance Mickels, Kaheem Parris, and Veljko Simic among those expected to feature further forward.

Slavia Prague are dealing with a more significant injury list, with Stepan Chaloupek, Igoh Ogbu, Hamidou Kante, Pavel Kacor, Adonija Ouanda, and Ivan Schranz all sidelined. Trpisovsky's projected XI features Jakub Markovic in goal, with Lukas Provod and Mojmir Chytil expected to play prominent roles. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

SAB

SAB - Form

ZIR
W5-0
MUN
L4-0
SHA
W0-3
IMI
W3-1
NEF
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SLP

SLP - Form

RCL
L2-3
TEP
W0-2
SLV
W1-5
VPL
W2-1
ZLI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sabah FK have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi, while they put five past Zira earlier in the run. Their sole defeat came against Manchester United in the Champions League, a 4-0 loss. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Slavia Prague have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-2 Champions League loss to Lens. They beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Czech First League and won 5-1 against FK Varnsdorf in cup competition. The Prague side have not lost in domestic football across this stretch, scoring nine goals and conceding four in total.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague are recorded, so this fixture has no head-to-head history to draw on. Tuesday's match in Baku will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Slavia Prague hold a stronger position than Sabah FK, who sit near the foot of the standings. Both clubs are without a point in the competition, which gives this match the feel of a must-win for two sides trying to keep their European campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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