Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 13, 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague are listed below.

Sabah FK and Slavia Prague meet at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in a Champions League group stage fixture that both clubs genuinely need to win.

Sabah come into this match under coach Valdas Dambrauskas having shown solid domestic form, but their European campaign has not followed suit. A 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in their opening Champions League outing left them with ground to make up, and another loss here would put serious pressure on their continental ambitions.

Slavia Prague arrive in Baku in strong shape domestically, with Jindrich Trpisovsky's side winning four of their last five across all competitions. Their one blemish in that run was a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Lens, which means they also arrive pointless in Europe and desperate to change that.

With neither side having collected a point in this year's competition, this fixture has a sharp, direct edge to it. A win for either team opens the door to a genuine push up the standings; a second defeat makes the road back considerably harder.

Read on for everything you need to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague, including TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Sabah FK are without Khayal Aliyev through injury, but Dambrauskas is otherwise expected to have a full squad available. The projected XI includes Stas Pokatilov in goal, with Steve Solvet, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Rahman Dashdamirov, and Akim Zedadka forming the back line, and Joy-Lance Mickels, Kaheem Parris, and Veljko Simic among those expected to feature further forward.

Slavia Prague are dealing with a more significant injury list, with Stepan Chaloupek, Igoh Ogbu, Hamidou Kante, Pavel Kacor, Adonija Ouanda, and Ivan Schranz all sidelined. Trpisovsky's projected XI features Jakub Markovic in goal, with Lukas Provod and Mojmir Chytil expected to play prominent roles. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sabah FK have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi, while they put five past Zira earlier in the run. Their sole defeat came against Manchester United in the Champions League, a 4-0 loss. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Slavia Prague have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-2 Champions League loss to Lens. They beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Czech First League and won 5-1 against FK Varnsdorf in cup competition. The Prague side have not lost in domestic football across this stretch, scoring nine goals and conceding four in total.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague are recorded, so this fixture has no head-to-head history to draw on. Tuesday's match in Baku will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Slavia Prague hold a stronger position than Sabah FK, who sit near the foot of the standings. Both clubs are without a point in the competition, which gives this match the feel of a must-win for two sides trying to keep their European campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: