Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 20, 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund travel to Baku for a Champions League fixture against Sabah FK at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu, with Niko Kovac's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent European results.

Dortmund arrive in Azerbaijan carrying the weight of a 1-0 defeat to Bodø/Glimt in their previous Champions League outing, a result that prompted Kovac to publicly question his players' mentality and intensity. The German side have struggled to produce their domestic form on the European stage, and the head coach was unsparing in his post-match assessment after that chastening night in Norway.

A goalless draw at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga followed, compounding the frustration. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel described the stalemate as frustrating and painful, while the underlying numbers told a familiar story — Dortmund dominated possession but managed only two shots on target across ninety minutes.

Sabah FK come into this game in strong form domestically and will draw confidence from a recent Champions League win over Slavia Prague. Coached by Valdas Dambrauskas, the Azerbaijani side are well-organised at home and capable of making life difficult for visiting European sides.

In the Champions League standings, Sabah sit 22nd and Dortmund 18th, meaning both clubs are under pressure to collect points and improve their positions in the table.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund live, read on below.

How to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Sabah FK are expected to line up with Stas Pokatilov in goal, supported by a back line of Aden McCarthy, Akim Zedadka, Tymoteusz Puchacz, and Steve Solvet. Du Queiroz, Veljko Simic, and Umarali Rakhmonaliev are projected to operate in midfield, with Kaheem Parris, Ivan Lepinjica, and Joy-Lance Mickels leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Niko Kovac is expected to name Gregor Kobel in goal for Dortmund, with Joane Gadou, Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, and Daniel Svensson forming the defence. The midfield trio of Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman, and Jobe Bellingham is projected to support an attack of Maximilian Beier, Samuele Inacio, and Fabio Silva. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Sabah FK arrive in good shape, recording four wins from their last five competitive matches with one draw. Their most recent fixture was a 4-0 win over FK Qabala in the Azerbaijani Premier League, and they also beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League earlier this month. Across those five games, Sabah scored nine goals and conceded just one, a record that reflects a settled and confident squad.

Dortmund's recent five-match run shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their last outing was a 0-0 draw at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, preceded by the 1-0 Champions League loss to Bodø/Glimt. Kovac's side did win 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart and beat Paderborn 3-0 in that stretch, scoring nine goals across the five games while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if records become available.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sabah FK currently sit in 22nd place while Borussia Dortmund are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: