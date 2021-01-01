PSG x Manchester City ao vivo: siga em tempo real o jogo da semifinal da Champions League

2 - PSG centre-half Marquinhos is only the third player in @ChampionsLeague history to score in the quarter-final and semi-final in consecutive seasons, after Cristiano Ronaldo (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and Antoine Griezmann (2015-16, 2016-17). Rarity. #UCL pic.twitter.com/LIn7u5vM8E