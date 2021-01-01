Live Blog

PSG x Manchester City ao vivo: siga em tempo real o jogo da semifinal da Champions League

Em Paris, equipes iniciam batalha por uma vaga na grande decisão da competição continental

Atualizado
Comentários (0)
Neymar PSG Manchester City Champions 28042021
Getty

46 minutos: PSG 1 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:47:13Z

Fim do primeiro tempo! 

45 minutos: PSG 1 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:45:43Z

Teremos um minuto de acréscimo

40 minutos: PSG 1 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:42:08Z

Neymar sente dores no cotovelo após sofrer falta e cair e preocupa a comissão parisiense
Neymar What GIF from Neymar GIFs

Marquinhos faz história na UCL

2021-04-28T19:39:10Z

Marquinhos é apenas o terceiro jogador na história da Champions League a marcar gols nas quartas de final e na semifinal em temporadas consecutivas, depois de Cristiano Ronaldo (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) e Antoine Griezmann (2015-16, 2016-17)

32 minutos: PSG 1 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:34:08Z

Walker faz falta dura em Neymar e leva o amarelo

31 minutos: PSG 1 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:32:48Z

O City chega! Navas sai jogando errado e entrega a bola para Mahrez, que dispara pela esquerda e faz o cruzamento. Foden cabeceia e Paredes, em cima da linha, tira! 

26 minutos: PSG 1 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:27:08Z

Que perigo! Di Maria bate escanteio fechado e Ederson consegue dar um soco na bola! 

A foto do lance do gol

2021-04-28T19:23:38Z

A cabeçada de Marquinhos com destino às redes

PSG E MARQUINHOS

2021-04-28T19:22:12Z

PSG venceu as últimas oito partidas da Champions League em que Marquinhos marcou gols

20 minutos: PSG 1 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:21:09Z

Gundogan faz o levantamento, Bernardo Silva se joga, desvia e Navas espalma! 

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO PSG!!

2021-04-28T19:15:28Z

É de Marquinhos, aos 14 minutos!! Di Maria bate escanteio pela direita e alça a bola na área. Marquinhos sobe no primeiro pau e desvia para o fundo do gol!! 
Marquinhos GIF from Marquinhos GIFs

12 minutos: PSG 0 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:13:41Z

Pressão do PSG!! Os parisienses apertam e chegam com perigo em definição de Neymar! 

7 minutos: PSG 0 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:08:23Z

A partida é muito movimentada nestes minutos inciais, com o PSG oferecendo mais perigo no ataque

A PRIMEIRA CHEGADA!

2021-04-28T19:02:46Z

Com 1 minuto, o PSG rouba a bola e Mbappé aciona Neymar, que invade a área pela esquerda, é cercado e bate no meio do gol para defesa de Ederson

PSG 0 x 0 Manchester City

2021-04-28T19:00:48Z

Bola rolando em Paris!! 

Manchester City definido!

2021-04-28T18:40:19Z

Escalação do Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva e Foden

PSG escalado!

2021-04-28T18:35:31Z

Escalação do PSG: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker, Gueye, Paredes, Verratti, Di María, Mbappé e Neymar

THE CHAAAMPIOOOONS!!

2021-04-28T18:33:32Z

Muito boa tarde, torcedor!! A partir de agora você acompanha as principais informações da partida de ida entre PSG e Manchester City, no Parque dos Príncipes, válida pela semifinal da Champions League! O jogo inicia às 16h! 

 