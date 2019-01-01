Live Blog

Liverpool x Tottenham ao vivo: siga o pré-jogo com escalações, notícias e mais

Liverpool e Tottenham se enfrentam a partir das 16h deste sábado, em Madri, para decidir quem fica com o troféu da UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Atualizado
Comentários()
Getty Images

Palco de títulos

2019-06-01T15:36:51Z

Madri vai sediar a final da UEFA Champions League pela quinta vez na história. A cidade já foi palco da decisão em 1957, 1969, 1980 e 2010. Apenas Londres recebeu o espetáculo mais vezes - sete ao todo.

O trio de arbitragem

2019-06-01T14:39:39Z

Damir Skomina, da Eslovênia, será o árbitro da partida que acontece no Estádio Wanda Metropolitano, em Madri. Ele será auxiliado pelos compatriotas Jure Praprotnik e Robert Vukan. Danny Makkelie, da Holanda, será o responsável pelo árbitro de vídeo.

Chegou o dia da final!

2019-06-01T14:35:37Z

Bom dia, fã da Champions League! Finalmente chegou o dia da grande decisão. Daqui a algumas horas, em Madri, a bola vai rolar para Liverpool e Tottenham decidirem que ficará com a "orelhuda" neste ano. E a partir de agora você acompanha o pré-jogo aqui na Goal.