FIFA 22: É possível manter time e moedas no modo Ultimate Team?

It’s that time again 📆 #PreSeason is upon us 🗣



-Make progress in 21 to unlock distinct rewards in #FUT22 😤

-OP ‘Best Of’ re-releases to end the campaign with a bang 💥



Check out a few of the offerings dropping this coming week (below) + learn more ➡️ https://t.co/QSAJvq4NvX pic.twitter.com/1VnqnIOiWC