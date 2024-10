Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho e os 25 melhores jogadores do Liverpool no século 21

When were Liverpool founded?

The story behind the birth of Liverpool as we know it today is quite interesting. Originally, it was Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton who would play their games at Anfield. However, after Everton decided to play their games elsewhere following a dispute in March 1892, John Houlding, the owner of Anfield at the time, decided to form his own club called Liverpool F.C.

Who are the owners of Liverpool?

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), an American multinational sports holding conglomerate, is the owner of Liverpool. FSG purchased the club in 2010 through subsidiaries N.E.S.V.I, LLC and the UK-based UKSV Holdings Company Limited.

What is Liverpool's stadium called?

Liverpool are playing their home games at the illustrious Anfield Stadium, which was built in 1884 and has since undergone several renovations, the latest being completed in 2024.

What is Anfield's capacity?

Anfield has a capacity of 61,276, with the renovation of the Anfield Road Stand in the latter half of the 2023-24 campaign taking the stadium's capacity past the 60,000-mark.

How many trophies have Liverpool won?

Liverpool have won a stellar 67 trophies throughout their history, which includes six Champions Leagues, 19 top-flight titles, and six FA Cups.

How many Premier League (top flight) titles have Liverpool won?

Liverpool are the second-most successful English side in terms of top flight titles with 19, just one shy of Manchester United. Their previous league glory came in the 2019-20 season, which remains their only league title till date in the Premier League era.

Who has made the most appearances for Liverpool?

Former English midfielder Ian Callaghan made 857 appearances for the Reds. He is the only player in Liverpool history to have made over 800 appearances for the club.

Who is Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer?

Liverpool icon Ian Rush is the club's all-time top goalscorer, finding the back of the net 346 times in 660 games.

Which famous players have played for Liverpool?

Luis Suarez, Ian Rush, Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, James Milner, Fernando Torres, and Michael Owen are among the most popular players to have donned the Liverpool jersey.

Which famous managers have been in charge of Liverpool?

Brendan Rodgers, Bill Shankly, Jurgen Klopp, Kenny Dalglish, Rafael Benitez, and Gerard Houllier are some of the most prominent managers to have been at the helm for Liverpool.

What is Liverpool's nickname?