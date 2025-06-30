Esta página tem links afiliados. Quando você compra um serviço ou um produto por meio desses links, nós podemos ganhar uma comissão.
Jürgen Klopp 2025Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Ícone do Barcelona rebate críticas de Jurgen Klopp sobre o Mundial de Clubes: "Precisa respeitar mais"

Mundial de ClubesJ. KloppH. StoichkovSalzburgLiverpool

Jurgen Klopp has come under fire from Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov for his scathing comments on the Club World Cup format. The former Liverpool boss questioned the demands of the revamped tournament, but the 1994 Ballon d'Or winner wasn’t having it, suggesting that Klopp’s comments stemmed from RB Salzburg’s early exit and mocking his new Red Bull affiliation.

Mais artigos abaixo
  • Stoichkov detona Klopp por comentários sobre o Mundial
  • Questionou posicionamento do alemão
  • Saiu em defesa do torneio nos EUA
