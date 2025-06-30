Ícone do Barcelona rebate críticas de Jurgen Klopp sobre o Mundial de Clubes: "Precisa respeitar mais"
Jurgen Klopp has come under fire from Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov for his scathing comments on the Club World Cup format. The former Liverpool boss questioned the demands of the revamped tournament, but the 1994 Ballon d'Or winner wasn’t having it, suggesting that Klopp’s comments stemmed from RB Salzburg’s early exit and mocking his new Red Bull affiliation.
- Stoichkov detona Klopp por comentários sobre o Mundial
- Questionou posicionamento do alemão
- Saiu em defesa do torneio nos EUA