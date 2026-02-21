Santa Catarina Visão geral
Classificação
Catarinense
|Posição
|Time
|J
|V
|E
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|P
|Sequência
|1
|Santa Catarina
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|5
|5
|12
|2
|Chapecoense
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|5
|6
|11
|3
|Criciúma
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|8
|2
|11
|4
|Barra
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|9
|5
|Figueirense
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|7
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
Perguntas frequentes
Der FC Arsenal wurde im Jahr 1886 in Woolwich gegründet.
Der FC Arsenal gehört der Kroenke Sports & Entertainment-Gruppe um den US-amerikanischen Milliardären Stan Kroenke. Erste Anteile kaufte der Unternehmer im April 2007, im Anschluss kaufte er Stück für Stück auch weitere Aktien auf - bis zur endgültigen Übernahme im September 2018. Neben den Gunners besitzt Kroenke auch noch weitere Sportklubs, unter anderem die Los Angeles Rams (NFL), die Denver Nuggets (NBA) und die Colorado Avalanche (NHL).
Seit der Saison 2006/07 spielt Arsenal im Emirates Stadium im Stadtteil Holloway im Norden Londons. Vorher hatte der Klub seine Heimspiele lange Jahre im Highbury ausgetragen.
Das Emirates Stadium hat eine Kapazität von 60.704 Sitzplätzen. Damit ist es eines der fünf größten Stadien in der Premier League.
Mit 47 Titeln sind die Gunners einer der erfolgreichsten Klubs Englands. Die meisten dieser Trophäen sammelte der Klub national - noch nie konnte Arsenal die Champions League gewinnen.
Auf nationaler Ebene hat der FC Arsenal über die Jahre gut abgeräumt. Neben 14 Titeln im FA Cup (Rekordsieger) gewannen die Londoner auch 13-mal die englische Meisterschaft.
Rekordspieler bei Arsenal ist David O'Leary. Satte 722 Pflichtspiele absolvierte er zwischen 1975 und 1994.
Für die meisten Tore in der Vereinsgeschichte sorgte Thierry Henry. Der Franzose knipste in 377 Auftritten ganze 228-mal. Hinter ihm folgt Ian Wright mit 185 Toren.
Über die Jahre standen zahlreiche Superstars für die Gunners auf dem Feld. Hier eine Auswahl: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Cesc Fabregas, David Seaman, Mesut Özil, Marc Overmars, Ashley Cole oder Kai Havertz.
Rekordtrainer des Vereins ist Arsene Wenger, der zwischen 1996 und 2018 insgesamt 17 Titel nach Nordlondon holte. Andere erfolgreiche Coaches sind Herbert Chapman (5 Titel), George Graham (6 Titel), Bertie Mee (3 Titel) oder Mikel Arteta (2 Titel).
Der Verein trägt aufgrund der Kanone im Wappen auch den Spitznamen "The Gunners", zu deutsch "die Kanoniere".