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Trival Valderas Thông tin chung

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

Iraola defends Barcola as Liverpool prepare for City clash

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has jumped to the defence of Bradley Barcola after the winger faced a wave of criticism following his recent outings for the French national team. The £123m summer signing was targeted by the media in his homeland despite Les Bleus securing dominant victories during the international break.

B. BarcolaLiverpool
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October 2026
Copa del Rey
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Premier Lig crestPremier Lig

PosĐộiPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1ボルシア・ドルトムント crestボルシア・ドルトムント5410114713
D
W
W
W
W
2バイエルン crestバイエルン53201641211
D
W
W
D
W
3フライブルク crestフライブルク4310123910
D
W
W
W
4レヴァークーゼン crestレヴァークーゼン5311148610
W
W
D
W
L
5RBライプツィヒ crestRBライプツィヒ5302155109
W
L
W
L
W
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Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici PSG - Le Mans: quote, analisi partita e probabili formazioni
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