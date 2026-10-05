Trival Valderas Thông tin chung

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has jumped to the defence of Bradley Barcola after the winger faced a wave of criticism following his recent outings for the French national team. The £123m summer signing was targeted by the media in his homeland despite Les Bleus securing dominant victories during the international break.
Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed his top three candidates to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The France international has backed his compatriots, naming Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise as the deserving frontrunners for the prestigious award.
Mathys Tel has sent a clear message to Roberto De Zerbi after a historic international break saw him equal France's all-time Under-21 goalscoring record. The Tottenham forward has struggled for rhythm at club level recently, but his sensational form for Les Bleuets suggests he is ready to ignite his Premier League campaign.
Robert Pires has jumped to the defence of former France manager Didier Deschamps following Zinedine Zidane's impressive start in charge of Les Bleus. The former Arsenal winger insisted that Deschamps' historic achievements must not be forgotten amid early praise for his successor.
France manager Zinedine Zidane has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia following his standout performance during Belgium's Nations League encounter with Les Bleus. Despite France emerging as 4-1 victors in Paris, the Real Madrid icon was quick to acknowledge the technical excellence of the young Blues star.