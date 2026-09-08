Hoeness slams Undav critics! Stuttgart boss fiercely backs skipper ahead of Champions League opener

VfB Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness launched a passionate defence of captain Deniz Undav ahead of their Champions League opener against Viking Stavanger. Undav faced media scrutiny following quiet performances in Stuttgart's opening Bundesliga fixtures against Bayern Munich and 1. FC Koln.

Hoeness quickly dismissed the negative coverage, emphasizing Undav's crucial role in helping the club reach Europe's premier competition.

"Deniz Undav is a huge part of the reason we are playing in the Champions League," Hoeness declared. "Everyone needs to understand that."