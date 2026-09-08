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Hoeness slams Undav critics! Stuttgart boss fiercely backs skipper ahead of Champions League opener
Hoeness fiercely defends captain Undav
VfB Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness launched a passionate defence of captain Deniz Undav ahead of their Champions League opener against Viking Stavanger. Undav faced media scrutiny following quiet performances in Stuttgart's opening Bundesliga fixtures against Bayern Munich and 1. FC Koln.
Hoeness quickly dismissed the negative coverage, emphasizing Undav's crucial role in helping the club reach Europe's premier competition.
"Deniz Undav is a huge part of the reason we are playing in the Champions League," Hoeness declared. "Everyone needs to understand that."
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Manager slams 'catastrophic' media reporting
Addressing reporters ahead of the midweek tie at the MHPArena, Hoeness rejected claims that the German international striker was underperforming. While acknowledging Undav may not have reached his peak yet, the manager insisted his overall contribution remains vital.
Hoeness highlighted Undav's leadership and deep tactical understanding as key assets for the squad.
"His play has not been as catastrophic as some of the reporting suggests," Hoeness said. "He is our captain and someone who understands and reads the game unbelievably well. He is always valuable to us."
Undav trains despite Achilles issue
Undav has been managing Achilles tendon issues recently, but Hoeness confirmed that the forward trained without problems ahead of Matchday 1. The skipper came through Stuttgart's 4-1 victory over 1. FC Koln unscathed alongside the rest of the squad.
While Luca Jaquez and Nikolas Nartey are nearing returns to full training, Dennis Seimen, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Tiago Tomas, and Justin Diehl remain sidelined.
Stuttgart face a fully match-fit Viking FK side who sit 19 games into their domestic season.
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Ambitions high for European campaign
With Undav fit and leading the team, Hoeness expressed high expectations for Stuttgart's return to the continental stage. The manager called the home curtain-raiser a fantastic occasion for the fans in Cannstatt.
Hoeness urged his side to keep the tempo high against their Norwegian opponents to dictate the pace of the match.
Stuttgart aim to make a strong initial impression in the league phase before resuming their domestic duties.
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