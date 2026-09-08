This is Feyenoord's full Champions League fixture list

Feyenoord kick off their Champions League league phase campaign this Wednesday. The Rotterdam club open away at FC Barcelona and wrap up the league phase on 27 January at De Kuip against RB Leipzig.

Feyenoord learned the identity of their eight opponents at the end of August. Inter, FC Porto, RB Leipzig and Como will visit De Kuip. On the road, they face FC Barcelona, Real Betis, Galatasaray and Viking FK in four very different ties.

Feyenoord's Champions League fixture list

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 9 September FC Barcelona Away 6.45pm 14 October Como Home 6.45pm 21 October Real Betis Away 9.00pm 3 November Inter Home 9.00pm 24 November FC Porto Home 9.00pm 8 December Viking FK Away 6.45pm 19 January Galatasaray Away 6.45pm 27 January RB Leipzig Home 9.00pm

Barcelona away stands out as one of the headline dates in the schedule. Feyenoord will also head to Seville to face Real Betis and travel to Istanbul for the meeting with Galatasaray. At De Kuip, Inter and FC Porto look the standout home ties on paper.

Like PSV, Feyenoord will play their first six matches before the winter break. Matchdays seven and eight then follow in January. A top-eight finish brings direct qualification for the round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th go into the play-off round, while those from 25th to 36th will see their European season end.