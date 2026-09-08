This is Feyenoord's full Champions League fixture list

Feyenoord kick off their Champions League league phase campaign this Wednesday. The Rotterdam club open away at FC Barcelona and wrap up the league phase on 27 January at De Kuip against RB Leipzig.
Feyenoord learned the identity of their eight opponents at the end of August. Inter, FC Porto, RB Leipzig and Como will visit De Kuip. On the road, they face FC Barcelona, Real Betis, Galatasaray and Viking FK in four very different ties.
Feyenoord's Champions League fixture list
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
9 September
FC Barcelona
Away
6.45pm
14 October
Como
Home
6.45pm
21 October
Real Betis
Away
9.00pm
3 November
Inter
Home
9.00pm
24 November
FC Porto
Home
9.00pm
8 December
Viking FK
Away
6.45pm
19 January
Galatasaray
Away
6.45pm
27 January
RB Leipzig
Home
9.00pm
Barcelona away stands out as one of the headline dates in the schedule. Feyenoord will also head to Seville to face Real Betis and travel to Istanbul for the meeting with Galatasaray. At De Kuip, Inter and FC Porto look the standout home ties on paper.
Like PSV, Feyenoord will play their first six matches before the winter break. Matchdays seven and eight then follow in January. A top-eight finish brings direct qualification for the round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th go into the play-off round, while those from 25th to 36th will see their European season end.