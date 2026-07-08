Rwanda Overview

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Renaldo Leaner Sekhukhune United

Masilela questions Chiefs signing of Leaner

Amakhosi legend Tshepo Masilela has raised eyebrows over the club's latest recruitment move, questioning the logic behind the acquisition of the former Babina Noko guardian. Despite the shot-stopper’s recent rise into the Bafana Bafana setup, his arrival at Naturena as a free agent has failed to convince the former Glamour Boys full-back.

Kaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer League
Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, March 2026

Mahlangu: Chiefs should axe Ntwari and Bvuma

The Amakhosi legend Jabu Mahlangu has delivered a blunt assessment of the club's current goalkeeping situation, suggesting that a clear-out is necessary following recent transfer activity. The arrival of Renaldo Leaner has left the Soweto giants’ goalkeeping department overstocked, prompting questions about who will survive the cut under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Kaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer League
Bafana Bafana, GFX

Ranked! Bafana's Top 10 most expensive players

South Africa has a wealth of talent, with each player boasting their own blend of abilities. Some are fast, or technically gifted, or have a creative vision that can split a defence apart. Others are more athletic and can put in a crunching tackle or two. No matter what their skillsets are, there is one thing they all have in common: the price a football club is willing to pay for their services.

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September 2026
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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3
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LIB
1
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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
2Lyon crestLyon5320102811
W
D
W
D
W
3Paris FC crestParis FC532083511
W
D
W
W
D
4Lille crestLille531184410
L
W
W
D
W
5Rennes crestRennes531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain52218718
W
W
L
D
D
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