Rwanda Overview

Amakhosi legend Tshepo Masilela has raised eyebrows over the club's latest recruitment move, questioning the logic behind the acquisition of the former Babina Noko guardian. Despite the shot-stopper’s recent rise into the Bafana Bafana setup, his arrival at Naturena as a free agent has failed to convince the former Glamour Boys full-back.
The Amakhosi legend Jabu Mahlangu has delivered a blunt assessment of the club's current goalkeeping situation, suggesting that a clear-out is necessary following recent transfer activity. The arrival of Renaldo Leaner has left the Soweto giants’ goalkeeping department overstocked, prompting questions about who will survive the cut under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.
South Africa has a wealth of talent, with each player boasting their own blend of abilities. Some are fast, or technically gifted, or have a creative vision that can split a defence apart. Others are more athletic and can put in a crunching tackle or two. No matter what their skillsets are, there is one thing they all have in common: the price a football club is willing to pay for their services.
The controversy over the midfielder's yellow card saga is more than a passing embarrassment, it exposes a troubling culture of carelessness within the South African football administration. A single moment of negligence nearly derailed Bafana Bafana’s World Cup hopes, and someone must take responsibility.
Latest reports suggest the South African Football Association has opted for a bold move: finalising the Teboho Mokoena yellow card blunder via internal ballot. The decision could have major implications for Tseka, whose oversight during the Lesotho qualifier remains under scrutiny.
The two Masandawana stars were not involved in the later stages of the qualifiers as South Africa withstood pressure to qualify for the global showpiece. To be part of the World Cup-going squad, the duo has been told what to do.