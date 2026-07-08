Rwanda Overview

Ranked! Bafana's Top 10 most expensive players

South Africa has a wealth of talent, with each player boasting their own blend of abilities. Some are fast, or technically gifted, or have a creative vision that can split a defence apart. Others are more athletic and can put in a crunching tackle or two. No matter what their skillsets are, there is one thing they all have in common: the price a football club is willing to pay for their services.