Former Kaizer Chiefs star questions the Soweto giants’ decision to sign goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner – ‘When you leave Sekhukhune as a free agent and we ask ourselves, why?’
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Masilela skeptical over Leaner's free agent status
The Soweto giants announced the arrival of the 28-year-old on Monday, following a campaign at Sekhukhune United that saw him earn national team recognition.
However, Masilela remains unconvinced by the circumstances of the transfer, suggesting that a goalkeeper of top quality would not have been allowed to walk away from his previous club for nothing.
“Am I convinced that the new keeper is their best number two or trusted?
"When you leave Sekhukhune as a free agent and we ask ourselves, ‘Why?’” Masilela said, as reported by FARPost.
“Why leave as a free agent? If there was an option, they could have exercised the option and get to cash in or get some transfer fee from the movement of the player. I’m not really convinced.
"And again, when you move from Sekhukhune to Chiefs, it’s a different environment, different pressure, different set-up and the expectations are very high.”
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Finding a reliable backup for Brandon Petersen
The primary concern for the former South Africa international is whether goalkeeper coach Olivier Sorin now has a deputy he can truly rely on.
While Brandon Petersen remains the established first choice and a regular in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squads, his frequent minor injury setbacks mean the role of the secondary goalkeeper is of paramount importance to the club's stability.
“When it comes to goalkeepers, I would say you do need a number two.
"The number two that you know that this is my stable number two for the upcoming season,” Masilela explained.
“If you look at last season, is Bruce the number two at Kaizer Chiefs?
"I don’t think so. Is Ntwari the number two at Kaizer Chiefs?
"Meaning are those guys the trusted number two?
"You can be a number two, yes but are you trusted?
"If something goes wrong, the first choice or Brandon Petersen gets a long-term injury, can we count on you?”
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Pressure mounts on Bvuma and Ntwari
The arrival of Leaner creates a crowded goalkeeping department at Naturena, which includes Bruce Bvuma, Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari, and young prospects like Bontle Molefe and Takalani Mazhamba.
Masilela believes that the current squad is top-heavy in this position and predicts that the hierarchy will have to make a difficult decision regarding departures in the near future.
“So, I think they are looking at it as they want a trusted number two, a keeper who they can trust, who they know that if something goes wrong [they can bank on].
"Time and again, Brandon has these small injuries, missing two or three games and he is back again,” the former defender continued.
“With this signing, I’m looking at that one has to be released.
"It’s either Bruce or Ntwari. I think one is going to be released.
"Who is leaving Kaizer Chiefs?
"I’m not sure but I have this strong feeling that one has to leave.”
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Increased workload demands squad depth
With Kaizer Chiefs having secured qualification for African continental competition and the MTN8, the fixture list for the upcoming season is set to be much more demanding.
This increased workload is likely the motivation behind the club's move for Leaner, as they seek to avoid the depth crisis that hit them last year when both Petersen and Ntwari were sidelined simultaneously.
“And if you look again, Kaizer Chiefs qualified for Africa again and it means more games for them.
"They qualified for the top eight, the MTN8 this coming season and it means more games for Kaizer Chiefs,” Masilela noted.
“So, that’s the question and I don’t think the past season any of those goalkeepers, Bruce and Ntwari proved or performed to the level where we can say, okay we are sorted with the number two and that’s not a problem with us.
"We can get a DDC goalkeeper to be the third choice, train with the first team and gain experience.
"They are still searching for that best Number two, reliable Number two, someone who is going to be [trusted] in case something happens to Petersen.
"They are sure that this is our guy.”
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