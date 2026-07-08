Former Kaizer Chiefs star questions the Soweto giants’ decision to sign goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner – ‘When you leave Sekhukhune as a free agent and we ask ourselves, why?’

The Soweto giants announced the arrival of the 28-year-old on Monday, following a campaign at Sekhukhune United that saw him earn national team recognition.

However, Masilela remains unconvinced by the circumstances of the transfer, suggesting that a goalkeeper of top quality would not have been allowed to walk away from his previous club for nothing.

“Am I convinced that the new keeper is their best number two or trusted?

"When you leave Sekhukhune as a free agent and we ask ourselves, ‘Why?’” Masilela said, as reported by FARPost.

“Why leave as a free agent? If there was an option, they could have exercised the option and get to cash in or get some transfer fee from the movement of the player. I’m not really convinced.

"And again, when you move from Sekhukhune to Chiefs, it’s a different environment, different pressure, different set-up and the expectations are very high.”