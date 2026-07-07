Concerns raised over Kaizer Chiefs overstocked goalkeeping department after Renaldo Leaner capture – ‘I would release Ntwari and Bvuma’

The Amakhosi have been busy in the transfer market as they prepare for the new campaign at Naturena, but it is the arrival of Renaldo Leaner that has truly set tongues wagging.

The Bafana Bafana international made a surprise switch to Kaizer Chiefs following his exit from Sekhukhune United, instantly intensifying the competition for the number one jersey.

With Brandon Petersen firmly established as the first choice after a stellar previous campaign, the addition of Leaner creates a logistical nightmare for the technical team.

Chiefs now boast a wealth of options, including Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari and long-serving academy product Bruce Bvuma, leading to calls for the squad to be trimmed to maintain a healthy balance.



