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Concerns raised over Kaizer Chiefs overstocked goalkeeping department after Renaldo Leaner capture – ‘I would release Ntwari and Bvuma’
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Leaner signing sparks selection headache
The Amakhosi have been busy in the transfer market as they prepare for the new campaign at Naturena, but it is the arrival of Renaldo Leaner that has truly set tongues wagging.
The Bafana Bafana international made a surprise switch to Kaizer Chiefs following his exit from Sekhukhune United, instantly intensifying the competition for the number one jersey.
With Brandon Petersen firmly established as the first choice after a stellar previous campaign, the addition of Leaner creates a logistical nightmare for the technical team.
Chiefs now boast a wealth of options, including Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari and long-serving academy product Bruce Bvuma, leading to calls for the squad to be trimmed to maintain a healthy balance.
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Mahlangu calls for ruthless exits
Former Chiefs midfielder Jabu Mahlangu, who remains a vocal figure regarding his former club's fortunes, believes the time has come for management to be ruthless.
Speaking on SoccerZone, as reported by KickOff, the man who made 99 appearances for the Glamour Boys suggested that neither Ntwari nor Bvuma offer the necessary competition to push for a starting spot.
The club legend was particularly direct when discussing the future of the Rwandan shot-stopper.
Mahlangu stated: "For me, Ntwari can be released.
"For they can release Ntwari to try somewhere else because I don’t see him as Petersen’s backup or helping Petersen."
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Bvuma's inconsistency under fire
Mahlangu also took aim at Bruce Bvuma, arguing that the 29-year-old has struggled to provide reliable cover when called upon.
Despite his long association with the club, and new one-year contract extension, Bvuma's habit of making errors in high-pressure moments has seemingly exhausted the patience of some observers within the Amakhosi hierarchy and fanbase alike.
Mahlangu did not hold back in his criticism of the South African international, saying: "Bruce is inconsistent. When he gets a chance, he makes costly mistakes.
"If they have a young goalkeeper from the development, then personally, I would release Ntwari and Bvuma."
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The battle for the number one spot
While the future of those on the fringes remains uncertain, Leaner is expected to provide substantial pressure on Brandon Petersen.
Petersen was the undisputed starter last term, recording an impressive 15 clean sheets in 26 appearances, but Mahlangu believes the new recruit is a far better stylistic fit for the bench than the current alternatives.
Discussing the new dynamic, Mahlangu added: "But Leaner, I see him competing with Petersen and pushing each other more than Ntwari."
With Bontle Molefe also recently renewing his contract, the pressure is on the Chiefs decision-makers to resolve this goalkeeping logjam before the season officially kicks off.
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