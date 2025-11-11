+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bafana Bafana, GFXGOAL
Steve Blues

Ranked! Bafana Bafana's Top 10 most valuable players ahead of 2025 AFCON in Morocco

South Africa has a wealth of talent, with each player boasting their own blend of abilities. Some are fast, or technically gifted, or have a creative vision that can split a defence apart. Others are more athletic and can put in a crunching tackle or two. No matter what their skillsets are, there is one thing they all have in common: the price a football club is willing to pay for their services.

In European leagues, it is easy to find out a player's value as the fee paid for that player's services by their club are generally revealed. 

The PSL, however, maintains a great deal of secrecy around transfer fees, leaving fans, media and pundits to rely on tidbits of information such as FIFA's latest transfer report, which revealed local clubs had spent $6.6million (R113million) on players in the most recent transfer window. Which players had cost which part of that total is unknown.

Only when players leave South African shores do we start to get a detailed understanding of their transfer worth. For example, when Percy Tau left Mamelodi Sundowns for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018, the English press soon revealed his £2.7million (R50 million at that time) price tag.

Understanding the value of Bafana's current squad, especially those from the domestic league Hugo Broos favours his players to come from, is more an educated guess using multiple resources than a nailed-on fact.  

Despite this, GOAL has done the digging and dredged up the transfer values for Bafana's most expensive players ranking...

  • Patrick Maswanganyi, Bafana Bafana vs Tanzania, June 2025Backpagepix

    10Patrick Maswanganyi - R24 million

    In January 2025, rumours swirled that a Middle Eastern club was prepared to pay R40 million for the 27-year-old, but Pirates squashed those with an angry statement denying any such thing. That then leaves us with his estimated value as still around the R24 million mark when his former Portuguese club UD Oliveirense expressed an interest in late 2024. 

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    9Ronwen Williams - R26 million

    Of course, Bafana stalwart and captain is the only goalkeeper on the list. Since his 2022 move to Sundowns for a reported 'eight-figure sum', the keeper has established himself as the undisputed No. 1 for club and country. 

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana Bafana

    8Nkosinathi Sibisi - R32 milion

    When Pirates signed the centre back in 2022, the rumoured fee was in the range of R12 million. Now, though, after 109 appearances across all competitions for Bucs and adding 17 Bafana caps to his name, his value has increased. However, at 30 years old, it would be tough for Pirates to get a fee anywhere near his evaluation.  

  • Aubrey Modiba, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    7Aubrey Modiba - R36 million

    When the defender left SuperSport United in 2020, they slapped a R22 million evaluation on the player but eventually settled for a reported R12 million from Mamelodi Sundowns. Since then, he has proved himself to be one of the best in his position this country has ever seen. So much so that at 30 years old, he still holds significant value if The Brazilians ever had a rush of blood to the head and decided to sell him.  

  • Mohau Nkota of South AfricaBackpagepix

    6Mohau Nkota - R37 million

    As the 21-year-old moved to the Saudi Pro League, we pretty much know everything about his valuation. A base transfer fee of R37 million, rising to R52 million with add-ons, and we even know his wage structure, which makes him a very rich young man indeed, despite his teammate Georginio Wijnaldum earning 14 times the South African's annual wage.  

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    5Relebohile Mofokeng - R40 million

    At the end of the latest season, transfer rumours were rife that the prodigiously talented youngster would be off to European club football. At that time, KickOff spoke to experts in African player transfers to Europe and established his value at a base price of R40 million that could skyrocket to as much as R75 million with performance add-ons.  

  • Iqraam Rayners, Bafana Bafana, October 2024Backpagepix

    4Iqraam Rayners - R56 million

    When Sundowns closed the deal for the striker from Stellenbosch for a reported R17 million fee, they knew two things. One, they had a great striker on the books who would score a bagful of goals, and two, they had got themselves a bargain. Just a year later after interest from Scottish club Glasgow Rangers and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven saw a figure of R56 million as the asking price. 

  • Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    3Teboho Mokoena - R96 million

    When the midfielder won Footballer of the Season in the 2022/23 and then followed that up with outstanding performances for the national team at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, it seemed the then 27-year-old was destined for pastures new. Sundowns, though, slapped a R96 million price tag on him, and that proved to be a bit too rich for Premier League club Bournemouth or Ligue 1 giants Monaco to stump up for his services.  

  • Siyabonga Ngezana, Bafana Bafana, September 2024BackPagePix

    2Siyabonga Ngezana - R120 million

    When Romania's FCSB surprisingly took the centre back from Kaizer Chiefs for just R12 million, they quickly unlocked both the player's potential and value. After acquitting himself well in the SuperLiga, Champions League and Europa League, the 28-year-old's value has skyrocketed to R120 million should they decide to cash in. 

  • Lyle Foster of South Africa and William Troost-Ekong of NigeriaBackpagepix

    1Lyle Foster - R256 million

    His move to then Championship, now Premier League, side Burnley from Westerlo for R131 million made him the most expensive South African footballer of all time. Since then, he's only burnished his reputation and increased his value, and the rumoured fee to prise him away from Turf Moor has risen to a staggering R256 million.   