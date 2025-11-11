Ranked! Bafana Bafana's Top 10 most valuable players ahead of 2025 AFCON in Morocco

In European leagues, it is easy to find out a player's value as the fee paid for that player's services by their club are generally revealed.

The PSL, however, maintains a great deal of secrecy around transfer fees, leaving fans, media and pundits to rely on tidbits of information such as FIFA's latest transfer report, which revealed local clubs had spent $6.6million (R113million) on players in the most recent transfer window. Which players had cost which part of that total is unknown.

Only when players leave South African shores do we start to get a detailed understanding of their transfer worth. For example, when Percy Tau left Mamelodi Sundowns for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018, the English press soon revealed his £2.7million (R50 million at that time) price tag.

Understanding the value of Bafana's current squad, especially those from the domestic league Hugo Broos favours his players to come from, is more an educated guess using multiple resources than a nailed-on fact.

Despite this, GOAL has done the digging and dredged up the transfer values for Bafana's most expensive players ranking...