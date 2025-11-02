Revealed! Bafana Bafana manager missed Teboho Mokoena's costly yellow card due to 'ice' in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with SAFA set to decide Vincent Tseka’s fate

FIFA docked South Africa three points for fielding Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a March 2025 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, despite him being suspended. The sanction landed in September, just before Bafana Bafana’s final two fixtures, threatening their qualification hopes.

Despite the setback, South Africa secured their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, thanks to a crucial win over Rwanda and a helping hand from Nigeria, who beat Benin.

Still, the administrative blunder sparked outrage, with mounting pressure on Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka, who now finds himself at the centre of the storm.