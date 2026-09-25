North Macedonia Overview

Switzerland have been rocked by further controversy after Breel Embolo became the second high-profile star to be removed from their Nations League squad. The Atlanta United forward follows captain Granit Xhaka in withdrawing from international duty due to ongoing legal issues regarding forged COVID-19 certificates.
Granit Xhaka has officially withdrawn from the Switzerland national team squad after admitting to the fraudulent acquisition of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. The Sunderland captain, who was playing for Arsenal at the time of the incident in 2022, described the decision as a "mistake" and will now face a legal inquiry in his homeland.