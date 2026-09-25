North Macedonia Overview

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North Macedonia

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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH100-ARG-SUI

Embolo joins Xhaka in Swiss exile over fake documents

Switzerland have been rocked by further controversy after Breel Embolo became the second high-profile star to be removed from their Nations League squad. The Atlanta United forward follows captain Granit Xhaka in withdrawing from international duty due to ongoing legal issues regarding forged COVID-19 certificates.

B. EmboloSwitzerland
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September 2026
UEFA Nations League B
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
UEFA Nations League B
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
October 2026
UEFA Nations League B
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
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Standings

League Two crestLeague Two

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Viking crestViking21162354203450
W
W
D
W
L
2Bodoe/Glimt crestBodoe/Glimt21162353193450
L
W
W
W
W
3Tromsoe crestTromsoe21115540291138
W
L
L
D
L
4Molde crestMolde21113744321236
L
W
W
W
W
5Rosenborg crestRosenborg2110383930933
W
W
W
L
W
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Italy vs Belgium Predictions: Belgians to leave Rome unscathed
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