Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a major injury concern for both club and country after being ruled out of Portugal's upcoming Nations League fixture. The midfielder has reportedly been playing through significant pain in recent weeks, leading to fears over his long-term fitness.
Denmark manager Brian Riemer has labelled Erling Haaland the premier striker in world football after the Manchester City superstar inspired Norway to a 3-2 Nations League victory. The Danish coach admitted that his side struggled to contain the clinical forward, who proved to be the difference-maker during a tightly contested Scandinavian derby in Oslo.
Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made an honest admission following his side's 3-2 defeat to Norway, stating that his central midfield partnership with Morten Hjulmand does not work. The midfielder urged head coach Brian Riemer to pick one player and drop the other for the team's benefit.