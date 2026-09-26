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Denmark

Denmark Overview

Norway v Denmark - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD1

Riemer hails Haaland after brace downs Denmark

Denmark manager Brian Riemer has labelled Erling Haaland the premier striker in world football after the Manchester City superstar inspired Norway to a 3-2 Nations League victory. The Danish coach admitted that his side struggled to contain the clinical forward, who proved to be the difference-maker during a tightly contested Scandinavian derby in Oslo.

E. HaalandB. Riemer
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September 2026
UEFA Nations League A
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
3
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
October 2026
UEFA Nations League A
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
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Standings

Major League Soccer crestMajor League Soccer

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5Milan crestMilan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
6Frosinone crestFrosinone531194510
W
D
W
W
L
7Juventus crestJuventus531184410
W
L
D
W
W
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