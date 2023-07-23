Why Kapinga should join Kaizer Chiefs as Khama Billiat replacement instead of Orlando Pirates transfer - Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has explained why he believes Amakhosi need Lesedi Kapinga more than Orlando Pirates.

Kapinga is a free agent after leaving Downs

He has been linked with Chiefs and Pirates

Khanye comments on which club is best for him

WHAT HAPPENED? The creative midfielder is unattached after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns following the expiry of his contract at the end of June. He has been linked with both Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates but he remains clubless.

Given that the 28-year-old is a free agent, it would be a good deal for any club that signs him without a transfer fee being involved.

With Khama Billiat having left Chiefs, Khanye believes Kapinga would be the perfect replacement for the Zimbabwean.

WHAT KHANYE SAID: “I’d like for it to be Kaizer Chiefs that signs him,” Khanye said as per iDiski Times.

“I’ve been emphasising that, but Pirates are going to play in Africa and they need depth and quality not just an ordinary player.

“I’ve seen Pirates have signed quality players so far. Those guys are strong, I saw them this year and even last year they didn’t do badly with the players they added.

“I have watched some of them on videos and they have a number of players and not just ordinary players but quality players. I think the league is going to be very competitive next season.

“So he is a quality player and at Kaizer Chiefs he could play number 10, if Khama doesn’t stay. He [Kapinga] is more or less a similar type of player. I just wonder what it would be like if they were both at Chiefs, so yes Kaizer Chiefs is an option.

“At Pirates he will be challenged but Kapinga will play there, if he is signed. I heard about the link with Pirates, it’s not new but if they sign him they’d have caught a big fish.

“Regardless of the number of games he has played at Sundowns that doesn’t mean he is a bad player, he is quality. My wish is for him to go to Kaizer Chiefs he’d be a star there because he was not going to compete with anyone at Kaizer Chiefs. Yes there are good players there but none like him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kapinga himself has stated he prefers to go to a club where he gets more playing opportunities after struggling for game time at Sundowns.

Both Chiefs and Pirates have already signed a number of midfielders ahead of next season. But with his quality, Kapinga could still be a good signing for any of the Soweto giants.

If he goes to Amakhosi, he would be compared with new arrivals like Mduduzi Mdantsane, Pule Mmodi and Tebogo Potsane.

In the event he moves to the Buccaneers, there would be scrutiny to see if he would be better than winter additions Katlego Otladisa, Siphelo Baloni and Patrick Maswanganyi.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAPINGA? With PSL teams now deep into pre-season training, Kapinga could be announced as a new player for any team anytime.