Kapinga to Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates? Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder shares preferred transfer destination

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old is a free agent following the expiration of his Sundowns contract on June 30.

It marked the end of three seasons at Chloorkop where he struggled to assert himself as a regular.

Since January when he entered the final six months of his Sundowns contract, Kapinga was being linked with a move to Chiefs. After some eye-catching performances at the ongoing Cosafa Cup, he has been urged to seriously consider going Amakhosi by fans while others have encouraged him to join Orlando Pirates.

The player himself has explained the club he would love to join against the backdrop of struggling for playing opportunities at Masandawana.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I leave that to my agent, and I will speak to him maybe from Monday when I get to Joburg,” said Kapinga as per Times Live.

“I feel like right now it’s only a matter of me getting in a space where I’m going to play. [I want] a team that is going to appreciate me.

“I just feel like sometimes it’s good not to know a lot of things about it. If Sundowns works for other players, it doesn’t mean it will work for me. I just must focus on my career and build myself again.”

AND WHAT MORE? Kapinga has been one of Bafana Bafana's star[performers at the Cosafa Cup, a tournament he has used to thrust himself back into the spotlight

“It has been a great experience for me to be here. It gave me a chance to play as well because I have not been playing for a long time,” he said.

“I feel like Cosafa gave me a belief that I can do more as a player. I really think I needed this one. I needed to be at camp with the guys.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Kapinga joins Chiefs, he would be the fifth midfielder to sign for Amakhosi during the current player transfer window. The Glamour Boys recently signed Pule Mmodi, Edson Castillo, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane.

Chiefs already have the likes of Keagan Dolly, Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mduduzi Shabalala, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and that's the competition Kapinga would face.

Pirates are also stacked in midfield but Kapinga would provide depth if he signs for the Buccaneers.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAPINGA? The midfielder is expected to start when Bafana face Malawi in the Cosafa Cup third-place play-off on Sunday and as per his comments, he will be in Gauteng the following day.