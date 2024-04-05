Euro 2024 Betting Guide - Learn how to bet on the Euro in South Africa

Everything you need to know about betting on Euro 2024: what predictions are on offer? Special offers? The best odds? The tournament favourites?

Euro 2024 Betting - The Best Odds

The Euro 2024 is one of the most anticipated football competitions worldwide. Because of its popularity among football fans, many betting sites provide odds for the event.

South African bookmakers are not left out, offering outright Euro 2024 betting odds as well as odds on individual games.

Which Bookmaker Offers the Best Odds?

Our investigation compared the Euro 2024 odds provided by Betfred, Betway, Hollywoodbets, and 10bet. While they all provide competitive odds, the Euro 2024 odds on Betway and Betfred stand out among the list.

Betway and Betfred offer similar odds across the games and betting markets, and customers will get the best value on their stake by wagering on any of the two. However, we believe that Betway edges Betfred slightly regarding odds value.

How to Choose the Best Odds?

As usual, the purpose of this guide is to help you make informed decisions. We've created a page to help you choose the best odds for the Euro 2024 tournament.

You can find all the information you need about choosing the best odds for your Euro 2024 predictions.

Euro 2024 Predictions

The Best Betting Sites for the Euro 2024

Our experts have reviewed a wide range of bookmakers in the country to determine the best betting sites for Euro 2024. Betway, 10bet, Hollywoodbets, and Betfred stand out among others.

Our Recommendation for the Euro 2024

We've chosen Betway as our most recommended betting site for Euro 2024. The platform offers some of the best odds for each game and other betting markets, such as outright winner and Euro 2024 top scorers.

Betway also has a bet builder feature that enables users to build a bet from one event. The bookie allows betting in live games and offers live streaming on most matches.

Another reason to use Betway is because of the mobile app. Cash-out is also available on the platform.

Betway

Betway is one of the leading bookies with the best Euro 2024 betting offers. Established in 2006, the bookie is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Like other leading betting sites in the country, customers 18 and above can create an account. You may register using the website or the Betway app for iOS, Huawei, and Android users.

The betting site has a 100% welcome bonus of up to R1,000 as free bets for all new users. This welcome bonus is usable on Euro 2024.

If you prefer live betting, the bookmaker will offer odds for live Euro games. You can also watch these games via the platform’s live-streaming feature.

Whether you're placing single bets or accumulator bets, Betway has you covered. The bookie also offers a bet builder option that lets you wager on multiple betting markets from a single game.

The only downside of Betway is that promotional offers are quite limited. However, customers can still jump on the welcome bonus and Win Boost offer.

Betfred

Betfred is another excellent option for your Euro 2024 betting. The international betting platform was established in South Africa in 2021 and has become prominent among bettors.

Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. The platform has over 60 betting shops across South Africa, catering to users who prefer betting offline.

One of the features that stand out on the platform is the design. The simple user interface enables players to navigate the platform without any problems.

Betting is available for both single and multiple bets. The bookie also offers the bet builder option to wager on various markets from the same event.

Live betting is enabled, and the betting site also offers price boosts. However, the only downside is that there is no live streaming or mobile app.

New users get a R5,000 matched-up offer when they make a first deposit, and the bookie offers many other promotional offers. This ranges from Midweek Deposit Boost, Fred’s Daily Boost, Stake Match, and Soccer Bet Insurance.

Players may use the Soccer Bet Insurance option to explore Euro 2024 betting markets.

10bet

10bet is another betting site on our list of the best bookmakers for Euro 2024. The bookmaker was established in 2022 and has become popular among the bettors in the country.

Licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, new users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to R3,000. Only players who make a minimum deposit of R20 can get this bonus.

The promo is usable on sports or casino games and users are expected to meet certain requirements to withdraw it. The Euro 2024 is the perfect event to fulfil the terms and conditions.

While the odds on 10bet may not be the best, the betting site has many other features. Players can play live betting, use the cash-out option, and play accumulator bets.

Bettors can also download the 10bet app for Android devices to place bets from anywhere. If you are looking for a bookie with easy navigation, 10bet should be your option.

Hollywoodbets

As a local betting site, Hollywoodbets excels at competing with other top bookmakers for Euro 2024. The site was established nearly 40 years ago and currently holds a licence with the five betting authorities in the country.

Hollywoodbets provides a wide range of promotional offers for new and existing customers. Players can use the Soccer Money Back bonus to win 10 times their stake back.

Single bets and accumulator options are accessible on the platform. Hollywoodbets also offers the bet builder option, and players can cash out their bets.

Live betting will be available for the Euro 2024 games, and users may also take advantage of the live streaming feature.

The odds may not be the best for the upcoming competition, but it's an excellent option for bettors who want safety. The bookie also has a mobile app for Android users and a data-saving platform for players who want to save data.

The Best Betting Offers for the Euro 2024

Imagine betting on the Euro 2024 with additional opportunities. You will get that when you sign up with some of our recommended bookmakers.

The joy of betting on Euro 2024 is accessing various promotions to explore more markets. This section highlights some of the best offers for Euro 2024.

Our Recommendation for the Euro 2024

Our best offer for the upcoming Euro 2024 is the Soccer Money Back bonus by Hollywoodbets. The bookie enables customers to get 10 times their money back when their accumulator bet falls through in the last leg.

A minimum selection of 8 legs per slip and total odds of 5/1 or more is required to qualify for the offer. Customers can get a bonus of up to R5,000 when they opt-in for this bonus.

Betfred - R5,000 First Deposit Match bonus

Sign up on Betfred for a 100% first deposit bonus of up to R5,000. The offer is credited to your account once you make a first deposit.

However, you must fulfil specific requirements to withdraw the bonus. You can wager the bonus funds on pre-match games, greyhounds, horse racing, lucky numbers, Keno max, or Big 20.

Betway - 100% First Deposit Offer up to R1,000 as a Free Bet

If you sign up with Betway, you can get a 100% bonus of up to R1,000 as a free bet on your first deposit. After making a deposit, use it to place bets 3 times to make the bonus available.

10bet - 100% of your Deposit up to R3,000

After signing up on 10bet, make a minimum deposit of R20 to qualify for the 100% bonus of up to R3,000. You must roll over your deposit amount once on games or sports with odds of 1.50 or more.

After getting the bonus, you must rollover your deposit plus the bonus amount on sports selections with odds of 2.00 or more. This offer is perfect for Euro 2024.

Betfred - Soccer Bet Insurance

With Betfred's Soccer Bet Insurance, you can get 10 times your stake back. The bookie will refund your stake if one leg causes you to lose your soccer accumulator bet.

To qualify for the offer, you must select a minimum of 8 legs. The maximum refund available is R5,000.

Hollywoodbets - Soccer Bonus Bonanza

Get up to a 30% increment on your soccer bets. You must select at least two legs in your multiple bets to qualify.

Customers who select 25+ legs get 30% of their stake amount. The highest bonus amount claimable is R600,000.

Bet on the Euro 2024 - Who are the Favourites?

For every major tournament, there are always favourites and underdogs. The Euro 2024 will see 24 teams line up against each other across six groups.

The Favourites Teams

England are the top favourites going into this competition. After finishing runner-ups in the 2020 edition, they enter this as the Euro 2024 favourites.

France are another side with a wide range of stars, including talisman Kylian Mbappe. They enter the tournament after finishing runner-ups at the 2022 World Cup.

Despite performing poorly in recent top tournaments, Germany will hope to perform big for their fans. As the host of the tournament, all eyes are on them.

The Favourites Groups

England are in one of the easiest groups of the tournament. Alongside Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia, the Three Lions are in Group C, so they shouldn't have a problem qualifying.

Group B is another group to watch out for as Spain lock horns with Croatia, Italy, and Albania. Spain and Croatia are the favourites to qualify.

Host Germany should also find things easy in group A. They face threats from Switzerland, Hungary, and Scotland.

Euro 2024 Betting Tips

Like other football betting, Euro 2024 requires research. Before placing a wager, bettors must check each team's record in previous matches and tournaments.

Our experts also advise players to set a budget for the entire tournament. This guides you so you don't go beyond your bankroll.

Other Euro 2024 betting tips include not betting on impulse and not chasing your losses. Players should also try other betting types instead of betting on the Match Winner market alone.

We've highlighted some of the betting markets available below.

Type of Bets Available for the Euro 2024

Like football predictions, a number of betting types are available for Euro 2024. Here are some of them.

Match Winner: Bet on the winner of a game between two teams.

Over/Under: You bet on if the amount of goals that will be scored in a game will be over or under a certain amount.

Outright Winner: Players get to bet on the winner of the tournament

Both Teams to Score: You will choose whether both teams will score or one or both teams will not score in a game.

Anytime Goalscorer: You will select if a particular player will score in a game.

Highest Goalscorer: Bettors select which player will score the highest number of goals at the end of the tournament.

There are many more betting types, with some bookies offering up to a thousand per game. Players will also find more options under live betting, such as Next Team to Score.

Where to Watch the Euro 2024 Livestream?

Live streaming makes live betting more enjoyable. A number of betting sites will allow their users to livestream the Euro 2024.

Betway and Hollywoodbets are the top two bookmakers to watch your favourite teams or players. Note that terms and conditions may apply.

The Euro’s History

The European Championship is the biggest international football competition in Europe and the second most-watched football competition worldwide after the World Cup. Its popularity has spread globally, with football fans in South Africa now following the tournament closely.

The competition started in 1960 and garnered over 600 million views in the 2020 edition. Spain and Germany are the most successful teams, with three trophies each. Defending champions Italy have two titles alongside France.

The 2024 edition will be the 17th edition of the tournament. Germany will host 23 other nations in the event that will see a total of 51 games.

How to bet on the Euro 2024 - Our FAQs

What are the top recommended betting sites for Euro 2024?

Our top recommended betting sites for Euro 2024 are Hollywoodbets, Betway, Betfred, and 10bet.

How do I choose the best betting offers for Euro 2024?

It is best to choose promotional offers that are eligible for football. You may claim the Hollywoodbets Soccer Money Back offer or welcome bonuses you can use for Euro 2024.

Which teams and groups are favourites in Euro 2024?

England, France, Germany, and Spain are favourites to win the tournament. Of course, there could be surprises since nothing is guaranteed in football.

What types of bets can I place on Euro 2024, and what are the most popular options?

You can bet on the tournament winner and match winner. Other options are Total Goals, Both Teams to Score, Double Chance, and Handicap.

Where can I watch the Euro 2024 live stream, and which bookmakers offer the best streaming options?

Betway and Hollywoodbets are the two betting sites with live streaming options. Sign up now to watch your favourite teams and players.