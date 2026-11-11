'He works like an animal!' – Yashin Trophy winner Unai Simon makes huge claim about Thibaut Courtois

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Spain and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon has heaped praise on Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois. The Yashin Trophy winner described Courtois as a phenomenal professional who deserves to be regarded as the finest goalkeeper of the 21st century.

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Simon shows ultimate sportsmanship toward rival Courtois

Fresh from winning the Yashin Trophy to crown his stellar 2026 campaign, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has demonstrated exceptional humility by singling out Real Madrid rival Thibaut Courtois for ultimate praise.

During his appearance on Onda Cero, Simon was asked about previous comments where he admitted he closely studies the Belgian international's game.

Rather than letting individual accolades cloud his judgment, Simon offered an unreserved endorsement of Courtois' elite status.

Courtois works 'like an animal' to maintain perfection

Simon revealed that Courtois was genuinely touched after learning of the Spaniard's earlier compliments during the World Cup, cementing a mutual respect between two masters of the craft.

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"Well, I think he knows or feels it that way, and I am glad that he is a very humble goalkeeper who works hard every day," Simon told Edu Pidal.

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"If every season he puts on an extraordinary performance, it must be because he works like an animal. So, I think he knows that he is the best goalkeeper in the world, and I can even say that for this century, he is the best."

Refusing false modesty in football evaluations

Pushed by the interviewer on whether he should have been more partisan by picking a teammate or claiming the title for himself, Simon firmly rejected petty club rivalries.

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"No, I am not going to lie. Come on, as if I am going to say, 'No, I am the best.' No, I won't," Simon laughed.

His transparent assessment highlights a mature and objective outlook on modern football, recognizing peak excellence regardless of club crests.

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Maintaining elite standards heading into international fixtures

Simon's admiration for the best in the business fuels his own daily dedication at Lezama as he prepares for Spain's upcoming assignments.

Having conceded just one goal across eight matches during Spain's victorious 2026 World Cup run, Simon's standards match those of the very legends he praises.

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The Athletic Bilbao star aims to carry that elite focus onto the pitch as La Roja continue their relentless march under international duty.