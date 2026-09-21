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Karim Malim
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Tuchel faces sudden crisis in England squad

T. Tuchel
C. Palmer
M. Rashford
K. Mainoo
England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
Czechia vs England
Czechia
Croatia vs England
Croatia
Germany
England
Spain
Czechia
Croatia

Chelsea star at risk of absence and Manchester United duo in danger

Thomas Tuchel had barely finalised his England squad for the UEFA Nations League before the doubts started piling up. Several big names now look set to miss the upcoming international break.

England beat France 6-4 in a thrilling third-place play-off at the last World Cup, and they now face Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic over the coming weeks.

Cole Palmer's recall was one of the brighter developments after he missed the World Cup. The Chelsea star, though, may not feature in the upcoming break at all.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

French website "Foot Mercato", citing "The Athletic", report that Palmer is expected to pull out of the squad. The coaching staff want to ease his workload and avoid cramming too many fixtures into a short spell.

Palmer isn't the only worry. Question marks also hang over Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo for the upcoming internationals.

Tuchel could therefore be forced into fresh changes before the break gets under way, with more than one prominent player at risk of missing England's next matches.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

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