Croatia Overview

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Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg

Alisson out for Liverpool vs Brighton clash

Liverpool will be without the services of Alisson Becker for Saturday’s early kick-off against Brighton. The 33-year-old shot-stopper did not travel with the rest of the Reds squad to the South Coast, dealing a significant blow to Arne Slot’s plans as they look to keep up their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

A. BeckerLiverpool
World Cup 2026 Power Rankings January GFX

World Cup Power Rankings: AFCON champs Senegal surge

There really is nothing like the World Cup. Even just qualifying generates a level of nationwide excitement that the club game simply cannot match, which is why we witnessed truly joyous scenes all across the globe during the November international break, as 14 more countries booked their seat at next summer's festival of football in North America.

Power rankingsWorld Cup
Real Madrid v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League

Modric claims Mourinho made Ronaldo cry at Real Madrid

Luka Modric has named Jose Mourinho as the toughest manager of his illustrious career, claiming the legendary boss is so intense that he once made Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the Real Madrid dressing room. The Croatia and AC Milan midfielder has worked under several world-class coaches during his sparkling spell in football, but he has labelled the Portuguese as the strictest of them all.

C. RonaldoJ. Mourinho
FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw - Red Carpet Arrivals

Tuchel insists England's 2026 World Cup draw is 'tough'

Thomas Tuchel believes England's 2026 World Cup draw is "tough" and claimed that the group stage is "always the most difficult". The German coach, who will lead the Three Lions into a major tournament for the first time next summer, stressed that Group L - featuring Croatia, Ghana and Panama - provides no margin for complacency.

T. TuchelEngland
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March 2026
Friendlies
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Colombia
COL
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Croatia
CRO
April 2026
Friendlies
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Brazil
BRA
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Croatia
CRO
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Standings

First Division B crestFirst Division B

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1برشلونة crestبرشلونة29241478285073
W
W
W
W
W
2ريال مدريد crestريال مدريد29223463263769
W
W
W
L
L
3فياريال crestفياريال29184754342058
W
D
W
L
W
4أتلتيكو مدريد crestأتلتيكو مدريد29176649282157
L
W
W
W
W
5ريال بيتيس crestريال بيتيس29111174437744
L
D
L
D
D
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Betting spotlight

4 value bets ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals
See more betting articles

History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

West Ham United were founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks F.C, later renamed to West Ham United in 1900.

British businessman David Sullivan owns 38.8% stake in the club and co-owns West Ham with David Kretinsky of 1890s Holdings (27%), Vanessa Gold of Family Trust (25.1%), J. Albert Smith of WHU LLC (8%) and other investors (1.1%).

West Ham United play all their home games at the London Stadium, moving from their former home venue Boleyn Ground in 2016, which served the club's base for over a century. There are plans to expand London Stadium's capacity to 67,000.

The London Stadium has a capacity of 62,500, making it London's fourth-largest stadium.

West Ham have won five major honours during their history, which includes three FA Cups as well as the 2022-23 UEFA Conference League.

West Ham United have never won the English top-flight. Their best-ever finish was third position in the 1985-86 season of the-then English first division.

Former English defender Billy Bonds is West Ham's leading appearance maker of all-time, featuring for the club in 799 games across 21 seasons.

With 326 goals in 505 games, Vic Watson is the greatest goalscorer in the history of West Ham United.

Bobby Moore, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole and Mark Noble are among West Ham's biggest-ever stars, with the London side also famously once managing to lure Argentina internationals Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano to the club.

Avram Grant, Alan Pardew, David Moyes, Gianfranco Zola, and Manuel Pellegrini are among the most acclaimed managers to have been at the helm for West Ham United.

West Ham United are nicknamed The Irons and The Hammers, a reference to the club's first name, Thames Ironworks F.C.

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