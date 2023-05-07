Sekhukhune United beat Stellenbosch FC to set up Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates

Sekhukhune United will face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final after defeating Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday night.

Babina Noko won on penalties

Sangare was the hero for Sekhukhune

Pirates and Sekhukhune to meet on May 27

WHAT HAPPENED?: Babina Noko defeated Stellies 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in a semi-final encounter played at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

It was a match that saw Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare frustrate Stellenbosch players as he made wonderful saves to keep the hosts at bay in front of a sold-out crowd.

Stellies were also unlucky on the night as their star attacking midfielder Junior Mendieta and explosive winger Devon Titus both hit the woodwork as the game ended in a 0-0 draw after regulation time and extra-time.

Sekhukhune went on to win 4-3 on penalties with Sangare denying Iqraam Rayners and Juan Ortiz during the shootout.

TWO PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Babina Noko reach the Nedbank Cup final for the first time in the club's history.

Coach Brandon Truter's side will lock horns with Pirates in the final which is scheduled to take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on May 27.

Pirates booked their spot in the foal after defeating their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday and the Buccaneers are hoping to win the Nedbank Cup for the ninth time.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BOTH CLUBS?: Stellies will be away to Maritzburg United on Saturday in a PSL encounter.

While Sekhukhune will lock horns with Pirates away on Saturday in another league clash.