Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs to secure Nedbank Cup final spot

Orlando Pirates reached this season's Nedbank Cup final after securing a win over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

Mthethwa and Erasmus netted for Bucs

Bucs will face Sekhukhune or Stellies in the final

Chiefs' trophy drought continues

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers claimed a 2-1 win over Amakhosi in extra-time of a semi-final encounter played at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

It took 14 minutes for Kermit Erasmus to mark his return to the starting line-up with a goal as he beat goalkeeper Brandon Petersen from close range - handing Pirates the lead.

However, Chiefs fought back and they managed to level matters in the 79th minute when Dillan Solomons set up Yusuf Maart who fired past on-rushing keeper Sipho Chaine to it make it 1-1.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time and the game went into extra-time.

Substitute Sandile Mthethwa proved to be the hero as the towering centre-back headed home Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's lovely cross in the 114th minute to hand Pirates a 2-1 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Pirates reach the Nedbank Cup final for the first time since 2017.

Coach Jose Riveiro's side will now face either Sekhukhune United or Stellenbosch FC in the final later this month with the two teams set to meet on Sunday in another semi-final encounter.

Furthermore, the Buccaneers ended their five-match losing run to Chiefs across all competitions and their hopes of clinching a cup double are alive having already lifted the MTN8 title.

Chiefs' trophy drought continues as the last time Amakhosi won a major title was in 2015.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BOTH TEAMS?: Chiefs will be away to SuperSport United in Pretoria on May 13 as PSL action continues.

Pirates, on the other hand, are scheduled to play host to Sekhukhune United in Soweto on the same day.