Kaizer Chiefs to complete Mendieta transfer? Motaung responds

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has reacted to rumours that Amakhosi are after the signature of Stellenbosch's Junior Mendieta.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants are reportedly interested in the Argentine attacking midfielder as they prepare to build a strong squad for next season.

Mendieta is in his third season playing Premier Soccer League since arriving from his home country before the start of the 2020/21 season.

Since he signed for Stellenbosch, the 29-year-old has been a regular and one of their star players. His top performances have seen him being linked with a move to Chiefs whose sporting director has confirmed interest in the attacking midfielder.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Of course, with Mendieta, it's down to what are Stellenbosch’s strategic outlook for him,” said Motaung as per KickOff.

“We know he is contracted and I think as time goes on we will see where we are but he is a top talent."

"[We] would like to have him, would like to have [Khanyisa] Mayo, all these are great players and our supporters mentioning these names them,[shows that] they understand the game, they like the game.

"But again, the coach [Zwane] and his technical staff will give us an indication of their requirements because we [management] don’t sign players and show the coach, the coach will have to be an integral part. So the coach will guide us on this one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have already signed Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United on a pre-contract, as well as another defender Given Msimango from TS Galaxy. After signing the two centre-backs, the Soweto giants have shifted focus to other departments in their team.

They are reportedly after Cape Town City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane and forward Khanyisa Mayo as well as another Stellenbosch midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Zwane is under scrutiny to see if he can sign players who will not be flops next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are focusing on finishing second on the PSL standings and they visit Sekhukhune United on Sunday.