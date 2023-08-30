Pule Mmodi's cracker & Christian Saile strike helps Kaizer Chiefs edge 10-man Stellenbosch to bag second PSL win

Pule Mmodi and Christian Saile fire Kaizer Chiefs to their second win of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season.

Chiefs win second game in a row

Mmodi scores a screamer

Stellies were down to 10-man

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs picked up a second win in the PSL after a gallant effort against Stellenbosch on Wednesday night. Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen repaid Molefi Ntseki's faith in him by winning the Man of the Match award.

THE MVP: Pule Mmodi scored a screamer that sees him becoming the club's leading goalscorer this season having now banged in three goals. His marvelous goal might give Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos a feeling of regret as the 30-year-old was dropped from the national team along with teammates Given Msimango and Sifiso Hlanti. Bafana Bafana are set to take on Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in friendlies next month.

Meanwhile, Devin Titus picked up a second yellow card in the 55th minute as no-nonsense referee Thando Ndzandeka issued out a number of yellow cards and a red to Titus. The 22-year-old was adjudged to have committed a dangerous challenge on Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Article continues below

Chiefs coach Ntseki was pleased to see his substitutions paying dividend as Christian Saile came off the bench to put on the final nail on the coffin in the 88th minute. He connected well with a Mduduzi Shabalala free-kick as Shabalala also came off the bench to add some flair into the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mmodi and players like Mduduzi Mdantsane and Edson Castillo are showing a good vein of form, Ntseki still has Ranga Chivaviro on the sidelines while newly recruited Jasond Gonzalez is still waiting for his work permit to be finalised before he can make his anticipated debut.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ntseki's side are picking much needed pounds of confidence as Amakhosi will shift their focus to Mamelodi Sundowns who they have already met this season in the league, losing 2-1 to the defending champions.

The rivals will square off this Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium in the first-leg of the MTN8 semi-finals.