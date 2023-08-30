'No Kaizer Chiefs player deserves to be in Bafana Bafana' - Broos does not hold back on Ntseki's men

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has defended his decision to snub Kaizer Chiefs players for the upcoming international friendlies.

Broos named Bafana final squad for September friendlies

No single Chiefs player made it

Coach defends his decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian named his 23-man squad for the matches against Namibia and DR Congo on September 9 and 12 respectively, both being played at Orlando Stadium.

No Amakhosi player has been included in this selection as the coach dropped the Amakhosi trio of Sifiso Hlanti, Given Msimango and Pule Mmodi who had been named in the provisional squad.

Since last season, Chiefs players started losing their places in the national team and Broos has justified his decision by pointing out the Soweto giants are still in the same space they were last season.

WHAT BROOS SAID: “For the moment Kaizer Chiefs is still Kaizer Chiefs of last year,” said Broos at his squad announcement press conference.

“They have a lot of new players and maybe that is the reason why they don’t achieve what they need to achieve.

“They are still many points behind Sundowns and I said it already year – for any competition it’s important that the top teams are in the top of the ranking.

“Ok, Pirates won yesterday, so there is only five points difference with Sundowns, with Kaizer Chiefs its eight [in fact 11] points I think. This is too much. Only five games and you are already eight points behind who is first. It’s not a little team who is first.

“Chiefs have to improve. I saw the game last Saturday, I was at the game of Chiefs [and] I’m very sorry but now for the moment there is no player who deserves to be at Bafana Bafana.

“When you make a decision you try to have the best team and that’s what I did.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos' opinion that Amakhosi have not improved will come as no surprise to Chiefs fans whose initial hopes for challenging for the league this season are already fading.

However, having the national team coach say so in such a forthright manner will surely rankle.

Mamelodi Sundowns have seven players in Broos' squad which reflects his views on the PSL pecking order and it is up to Ntseki and his players to improve to the point where Chiefs players are in the national team frame ahead of the Afcon finals in January 2024.

The last time Chiefs players were included in the national side was in November 2022 when former Amakhosi stars Kgaogelo Sekgota and Njabulo Blom were picked for the friendlies against Mozambique and Angola.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? There are further international football weeks in October and November and that gives Amakhosi players more opportunities to try and convince Broos they are worthy of a Bafana place ahead of January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.