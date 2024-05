The Masandawana coach made a bold and daring claim following a season in which the Brazilians have been smashing PSL records.

Mamelodi Sundowns surpassed their previous Premier Soccer League record points tally of 71 with a point following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch.

It is a season they could finish unbeaten and also with a treble after also winning the African Football League and the PSL title.

Their league records prompted Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena to declare himself the PSL Coach of the Season and fans reacted to his remarks.