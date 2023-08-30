WATCH: Kaizer Chief star Pule Mmodi scores a cracking contender for PSL Goal of the Season

Pule Mmodi banged in a cracker against Stellebosch FC as Kazier Chiefs bag a second win on the spin.

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs played Stellenbosch FC in a PSL contest at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night. Pule Mmodi picked up where he left off at AmaZulu where he scored a brace as he netted a bolting strike past goalkeeper Sage Stephens. His goal has certainly entered the hat for PSL Goal of the Month contention.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mmodi is enjoying a fine start to life at Amakhosi having netted his third goal of the season. He is already half way through to matching his overall goal tally in the PSL last season for Golden Arrows as he scored half a dozen of goals in 29 games.

WHAT'S NEXT: The 30-year-old's impressive form put him in a good position to challenge for the PSL Golden Boot. Stay up to date on the race for the coveted strikers' gong by following GOAL's PSL Golden Boot Power Ranking.