Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League hopes up in smoke? Injured Lorch only player who makes Soweto giants play - Sebola

Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has explained what it means for the Buccaneers to lose Thembinkosi Lorch at this crucial stage of the term.

Lorch returned from a long-term injury in February

But he is now injured again

A Bucs legend comments on Bucs playing without Lorch

WHAT HAPPENED? Lorch has suffered an injury setback that saw him miss last weekend’s 2-1 Premier Soccer League victory over Cape Town City. Coach Jose Riveiro has, however, allayed any fears of a long layoff by saying Lorch’s injury is “minor.”

The Buccaneers' attacker appears to have become injury prone in recent seasons. Just this term, he spent six months out battling fitness issues but returned in February to make an immediate impact.

Sebola feels at this stage of the season, Pirates cannot afford to lose Lorch and are spineless without the Bafana Bafana man.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Lorch is a player that can make Pirates play,” Sebola told Soccer Laduma.

“When he is on form, Pirates is on form. Pirates want to finish in second place on the log to go to Africa and he is an integral part of those plans.

“Having spent almost six months without playing [due to injury], you can see the hunger in the boy, and he wants to play and score goals for Pirates and he wants to create chances for other players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Sebola says it is Lorch who makes Pirates get going, the Buccaneers, however, showed character in last weekend’s victory over City.

The Soweto giants are at a critical phase of the season as they fight to finish as PSL runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They are third on the table with just a point fewer than second-placed SuperSport United.

This is a crucial stage of the campaign where missing a key player due to injury or suspension would be a big blow.

WHAT NEXT FOR LORCH? After Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said Lorch's injury is minor, the Bafana Bafana star could recover in time for Sunday's trip to TS Galaxy.