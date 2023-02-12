Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has opened up on how starting from the bench helped him scheme against All Stars FC.

Lorch recovered from injury sustained in August 2022

Returned to competitive action against All Stars on Saturday

Attacker announced his return with a goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old was instrumental in Pirates’ 2-0 victory over All Stars FC in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash. Lorch came on at the start of the second half and made an immense contribution as Pirates booked a last-16 berth.

He was involved in the build-up to the Buccaneers’ first goal before doubling Pirates’ lead with a beautiful strike.

Having not played competitive football since getting injured in August 2022, Lorch did not show any signs of being rusty. His introduction actually saw Pirates increasing their tempo after a first half of struggling to break down their National First Division opponents.

WHAT LORCH SAID: “It wasn’t easy for me coming back from injury. I think I had five months of not playing football,” Lorch told Pirates’ media.

“Sitting on the bench helped me a lot. I was watching the game and analysing it. I saw that All Stars were running all over. The coach told me I must find some space and pockets.

“Even if you check the first goal, I was in a half-space and then I passed to Zuka [Dzvukamanja] and he crossed to Saleng.

“It was important for me to score especially coming back from injury. It is going to boost my confidence going forward.

“They [fans] must keep on supporting me because it is not easy to get injured and come back stronger. Their support means a lot to me and I will keep on working hard for them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So influential was Lorch that his return renewed hopes of a top-three finish. With January signing Souaibou Marou now available to play, there are expectations Pirates could further improve in attack.

Already, the Buccaneers have picked up momentum upfront since January and the improving rate at which they have been scoring goals could be crucial in boosting their bid to return to Africa next season as well as winning the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR LORCH? Having marked his return with a goal, Lorch will be hoping to continue on that course.

He would be pushing to be handed a start when Pirates host Maritzburg United in a Premier Soccer League match on Friday.