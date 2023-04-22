Orlando Pirates reveal why in-form Lorch missed Cape Town City clash

Orlando Pirates have revealed why the in-form Thembinkosi Lorch missed Saturday's clash against Cape Town City.

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 29-year-old was a noticeable absentee from the Bucs starting line-up when the teams were announced ahead of the game at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Lorch's void in the team was filled by Deon Hotto who has been inconsistent in the current campaign.

Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro explained that Lorch is nursing a minor injury when asked about the influential attacker's absence.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Thembinkosi Lorch has a minor problem (injury). It is not a big problem," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch has been slowly regaining his old form having scored in back to back matches against Chippa United and Dondol Stars.

The Bafana Bafana international was named Man of the Match after their game against Richard Bay on April 1.

The man nicknamed Nyoso has struggled with injuries in the last few campaigns having made 14 appearances this season - scoring four times.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Nyoso will be hoping to make a quick recovery and feature in Pirates' PSL clash against TS Galaxy on April 30 in Mbombela.